A man has been airlifted to hospital following a heavy vehicle crash on the state's south coast.
About 6am on Friday, March 24, emergency services were called to Princes Highway, north of Cobargo, following reports of a heavy vehicle crash.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance has confirmed that the driver was in his forties, and was in a stable condition after initially being trapped following the crash.
NSW Ambulance was first notified at approximately 6.15am Friday morning and the man has since been flown to Canberra Hospital after 9am.
"The extrication was quite protracted because they (ambulance officers) had to make sure the truck was stabilised and it was safe to assess the patient," the spokesperson told ACM.
Police have been told the driver of the mobile crane swerved to avoid hitting a kangaroo, before the vehicle struck a guard rail and tipped on its side, trapping the driver.
While the highway was closed in both directions during the rescue operation, it has since reopened
Motorists are advised to visit www.livetraffic.com for the latest information.
