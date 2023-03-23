Bega District News
Clean Energy for Eternity founder Matthew Nott reaches summit of Mera Peak in Himalayas

By Ben Smyth
Updated March 23 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 1:00pm
"Made it". Matthew Nott and his trekking partners reach Mera Peak in Nepal. Picture from Facebook

Bega orthopaedic surgeon and Clean Energy for Eternity founder Matthew Nott has scaled one of the highest trekking mountains in the world, Mera Peak.

