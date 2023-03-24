Bega electorate residents on the issues that matter to them ahead of state election

This week ACM spoke to people from across the Bega Valley about the issues on their mind as they head to vote in the state election.
Not everyone we spoke to was willing to put their names to their views publicly, but big topics revolved around education, our health system, the environment and the cost of living.
What's the biggest issue on your mind as you head to vote?
There's a couple of issues that are on my mind and climate change is a big one. There's also education, homelessness and health. The four big things that is important to people.
What's the first thing you want the new government to do?
I'd really like them to be more green, any governments that come in to implement policies that help with global warming, should stop cutting down our vegetation, and also support people that are trying to go green, this would help puts less stress on our climate.
I also really want the government to make changes about homelessness, I'd like to see more public housing.
Education is another one, I think everyone should get an equal education. It shouldn't be because you come from a privileged background that you get a better education, I think there's just as many talented kids that just slip through the system.
What's the biggest issue on your mind as you head to vote?
I think since the lockdowns the premiers took control of the situation and I've been impressed with state politics. I don't think I've seen them do anything yet that was disastrously disgraceful, I mean the outbreak of COVID-19 in Sydney was eventually going to happen.
What's the first thing you want the new government to do?
Whether it be Liberal or Labor, it doesn't matter so long as they plan ahead and try bring out the best the area has to offer. It's important that they don't go for short-term gain like building tall buildings and businesses in front of sea views for fast money, but think about the long-term gains.
What's the biggest issue on your mind as you head to vote?
The cost of living. I can't see what state elections are going to do about it but I'd like to see it under control and become less.
I was talking to a mate of mine the other day who said he used to go down to the supermarket and it would cost him $70 for his groceries, now it costs him $120.
I've recently retired and the length of time I can enjoy my savings for has lessened due to the cost of living, I don't want to have to go on the pension but the big question is how long will my super savings last me.
What's the first thing you want the new government to do?
Genuinely listen. I don't think it matters who we get as both parties now are so similar, but I would like them to get together and do something about it, but they won't because they automatically take opposite stances to each other.
What's the biggest issue on your mind as you head to vote?
Medical stuff. We are getting a new hospital - it is a fair way off. Lack of doctors. I have had to get two medical procedures and it has taken a long time because of the lack of doctors.
What's the biggest issue on your mind as you head to vote?
We moved here 15 years ago and my biggest issue is that in that time we have lost two medical centres, we have lost great doctors and now we are forced to use the one here in Narooma Plaza or Lighthouse or go to Bermagui so I feel we have lost our choices and our area is in the older age bracket. If they care about us they would be giving us a hospital or at least adding to the Moruya one. I think Dr Holland is conscious of the medical side of things. If he gets back in he will definitely look after those things.
What's the biggest issue on your mind as you head to vote?
Healthcare. Just making sure we have the services down here that we need. I would like the new government to get behind the psychologists, more services, get behind the people here.
Also fix the roads. I think they are a little bit better now than a few months ago but they are really dangerous from here to Bega. My husband had an accident and there was a lot of damage to the car because of the potholes and people having to swerve onto the wrong side of the road. So fix the roads and support mental health.
My biggest issue is I don't trust the major parties, particularly the Liberals. I think they get involved in lots of closed door deals that we don't have any say in. I am not sure about Labor. That is my concern. I think we will end up with a pile of Independents which might not be a bad thing.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
