Batter up for Bega and District softball grand final

This Saturday will see the culmination to a fiercely contested season of Bega and District softball. After two full rounds the teams were split for the finals.
A Reserve
Bemboka Braves finished at the top of A reserve and moved straight into the grand final.
Bemboka Braves have been playing together for some time but are now playing with a new name. They will bring a mix of old heads and some young but experienced players. They also have some girls that are new to softball but have improved and learnt a lot during the season.
Their grand final experience could give them the edge in their quest to win the big one.
The Dolphins team joined the comp midway through last season after playing in a slow pitch charity day.
Featuring a team that brings exuberance and energy to every game they will be sure to challenge strongly for the A reserve champions title.
A grade
The A grade grand final will be contested between perennial bridesmaids, Smokin Bases, and Wolumla Warriors who are making a return the grand final after just missing out over the last few years.
Smokin Bases sealed their place in the grand final with a win over their arch rival, and previously undefeated, Grand Hotel, in the major semi.
Warriors defeated Emeralds in the minor semi to gain a place in the final against Grand Hotel. The Emeralds girls were playing in their first A grade finals series after winning the A reserve title the year before.
Grand Hotel and Warriors faced off in what proved to be a hotly contested final, both on the field and with the heat of the day.
Warriors went into their last bat needing four runs to win and take their place in the decider. With two runs still needed Emma Cochrane stepped up to the plate and with only one batter remaining hit a home run, bringing another runner home to seal the victory.
After finishing as runners-up in the last few years Smokin Bases will go into the game with a real hunger to finally taste success, but with a Warriors team riding high on the win over the defending champs it could go either way.
Head to the Valley Fields, Bega, to support these great teams and see some highly skilled and competitive softball. Food and drinks will be available at the grounds.
11.30 A Reserve: Bemboka Braves v Dolphins
1.30 A Grade: Smokin Bases v Wolumla Warriors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.