Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tathra Hotel collaborates with local artists to enhance ambience

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated March 23 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sayaka Mihara, Tathra Hotel co-owner, stands alongside the Sharon Stevens ceramic installation. Picture by James Parker

Built in 1888, the Tathra Hotel has remained an important hub for the community for well over a century, and owners Cliff Wallis and Sayaka Mihara are keeping that same support for local artists, writers, and musicians, alive and flourishing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Reporter

I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.