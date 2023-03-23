Tathra Hotel collaborates with local artists to enhance ambience

Built in 1888, the Tathra Hotel has remained an important hub for the community for well over a century, and owners Cliff Wallis and Sayaka Mihara are keeping that same support for local artists, writers, and musicians, alive and flourishing.
The earliest musician act associated with the hotel is described in a newspaper clipping from Boxing Day 1905 when the Jellat Jellat Band of live players performed on hotel's balcony, which "contributed much to the day's pleasure."
Nowadays, live music is a constant occurence.
Mr Wallis and Ms Mihara have a vision for the hotel that integrates both heritage and contemporary features, and their latest commissioned pieces that beautify their walls are from local artists.
"Having a local artist provides something unique, not just an architectural decision," said Mr Wallis.
"Architecture did such a great job with the high ceiling, natural light, stone wall, but adding artwork adds colour to the space. It's just so nice," Ms Mihara added.
Sharon Stevens, sculptor and art teacher, was commissioned by Tathra Hotel to create a permanent ceramic installation for the main reception wall, which was installed recently with the help of her partner Werner Lehwald.
"There are very few avenues for artists to install, create and display what they have made. Out in rural areas, it is limited. I think this is a springboard to re-motivate me out of teaching," said Ms Stevens.
Ms Stevens said she was inspired by coastal walks around Tathra headland, looking at flora and fauna around the cliffs, lichen, and by local artists Tanja Riese and Julie Krone.
"The built and the natural merging together," she said.
Hotel rooms line a corridor with each named after a whale - Humpback, Orca, Southern right - and within those rooms, lampshades and artworks by Tanja Riese are on display, while the cushions lying on the beds are a collaboration with Julie Krone.
"It was a really satisfying project, and it's nice to have it in a local space with local subject matter," said Ms Riese.
Ms Krone, an artist and educator, loaned her sculpture 'Flotsam' to the hotel, which is a half printed and burnt wooden column that "stands as a symbol of survival", and was all that remained after she lost her studio to the Tathra bushfires.
"You don't always get business people looking at local artists," Ms Krone said, praising Tathra Hotel's approach.
The official opening for Sharon Stevens' installation is on Thursday, March 23, between 5 and 6.30pm, at Tathra Hotel.
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
