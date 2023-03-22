Game fish plentiful off Bermagui, Merimbula

With the waters warming again (22-23 degrees) and the club's Streaker Marine March Marlin Friendly event in progress, we anticipate some exciting marlin and tuna angling along the edge of the Continental Shelf off Merimbula and Eden.
Deep dropping at 200 fathoms has returned anglers some lovely ocean perch and dolphin fish remain active at the 70 fathom FAD between Merimbula and Eden.
Trolling along the cliff face at Long Point has returned some good size kingfish.
Good size Australian salmon are plentiful, moving up and down the Merimbula channel from Bar Beach to the bridge and also off the wharf and Long Point. The salmon are feeding on an abundance of whitebait.
The salmon are also plentiful at the wharf together with tailor and a few kingfish. Luderick are spawning and a sight to see are the large schools as they pass the wharf virtually at surface.
Lennards and North Head are the go to for snapper and morwong. To the north try White Rock, Long Point and Hunter Rock and further south Boyds Tower and Mowarry.
For gummy shark (flake) try anchoring up and using a deep burley bomb. Good localities at reef edges off Long Point and Horeshoe Reefs.
Congratulations to Merimbula club members who took out prizes in the Eden Amateur Fishing Club's 45th annual competition who were missed in last week's list - Joe Galea for sand whiting and his son Brendon for slimy mackerel and tuna.
March is the month for the club's sand whiting species event and whiting are biting well in our estuaries.
Poppers work well and best baits are nippers and prawns as well as beach worms. Most sandy areas of the Merimbula channel are productive with some very large fish already reported.
Large catches by visitors are reported from the mouth of the Bega River using sand worms.
Dusky flathead feature in both Pambula and Merimbula Lakes as well as at Mogareeka and Thompsons in the Bega River.
Good pan size snapper remain in the Merimbula Top Lake. There are also lots of trevally, whiting and tailor and bream plus the occasional flounder and mullet.
The club will be open on Friday, March 24 from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome.
Come one and all and enjoy the club's ambience, friendship and lovely views. There is also the fishing report together with very competitive bar prices.
Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.