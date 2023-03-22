Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Game fish plentiful off Bermagui, Merimbula

Updated March 22 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Wilkins and his father Jarryd of Tura Beach with a lovely Australian salmon taken in Dolphin Cove, Tura Beach.

With the waters warming again (22-23 degrees) and the club's Streaker Marine March Marlin Friendly event in progress, we anticipate some exciting marlin and tuna angling along the edge of the Continental Shelf off Merimbula and Eden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.