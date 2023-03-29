Cobargo's Shanice Hilder is one of nine young women who received a $500 grant from Bega Valley Shire Council on International Women's Day.
Council said the grants were awarded to "help these inspirational young women achieve their personal goals and make a difference within their communities".
Ms Hilder will use her grant to hold market stalls so she can continue to develop her art and showcase the Aboriginal music and art of her peers.
READ ALSO:
Ms Hilder is from the Wiradjuri nation in Dubbo and moved to Cobargo six years ago.
The self-taught artist started doing chalk art around three years ago.
She was paid to do chalk art at a Pambula market two years ago and created a chalk walk for Cobargo's Christmas market last year.
"I did a cool thing on the ground with birds and colour and kids loved it," Ms Hilder said.
"Kids need colour these days.
"It was good for the kids to see that because imagination is very important as kids."
Ms Hilder feels very connected to birds and their flying and crows are "definitely my spirit animal".
She hopes her colourful art makes people think of spirits, birds and nature.
"Nature is all I have had most of my life, being out here on my own.
"Animals are good company as everything has its spirit and brings you different messages," she said.
Ms Hilder is captivated by the music of Uncle Lou, a didjeridoo player who has a band in Bega.
He has recorded a CD with a banjo player at Cobargo's Peak Alone with all the sounds of nature.
She wants to burn copies of the CD "to get the beautiful, magical and meditative music out there".
Ms Hilder intends spending her grant on a gazebo and tables to make a stall where she can sell the CDs and the jewellery she makes, do chalk art and hair-braiding, and sell her acrylic on canvas artworks.
"I know my artwork is eye-catching.
"I feel I have my own style and do lots of metallics and certain colours," she said.
Ms Hilder intends starting with the Bega and Cobargo markets.
"It will help me with my confidence."
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.