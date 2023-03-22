Eden Men's Shed host successful Health Muster

Tuesday's Health Muster hosted by the Eden Men's Shed was a great success, with many in attendance saying they'd like it to become an annual event.
On March 21, Eden Men's Shed hosted an all day Health Muster event at Club Sapphire, which played host to 10 men's shed groups from across the Monaro, Far South Coast and Victoria.
These included Nimmitabel, Narooma, Bermagui, Quaama, Bega, Merimbula, Pambula, Eden, Bombala and Bemm River.
Guest speakers on the day included Dementia Australia, a local prostate support group and a lived experience speaker from the Black Dog Institute.
Spread across the room there were also a number of stall holders that helped provide information on several different subjects such as seniors rights, Hearing Australia, Disaster Relief Australia and many more.
Eden Men's Shed president Adrian Nash said the day had come together "perfectly", which he said was a credit to the treasurer and vice-president Lou Busuttil who had organised the event.
Mr Nash said he found it great to hear from the various health organisations that had come along on the day.
"It's really good to have these people in health let us know that any of us who have health issues have somewhere to go," he said.
Mr Nash said even for those who weren't dealing with health issues, the social gathering had been a great opportunity to connect with other men.
Mr Busuttil said he had been inspired by the annual Australian Men's Shed association gathering in March 2022.
"I thought it would be a really good idea to hold a similar event here for the men that don't get around and attend men's health talks," he said.
Mr Busuttil said the event had been so successful that he'd had a few men ask him if it would become an annual event.
"I'm inclined for it to be an annual event because it's the only way that men will know about their own health or the health of other men in their family.
"And some of the information also pertains to women, which can help their partners," he said.
Mr Busuttil said he was hopeful to open the next event to the general public as well, which would help promote the men's shed and learn more about health.
Jason Cook from the Pambula Men's Shed said the Eden Men's Shed had done an 'exceptional job' in hosting the event.
"It's made a big change for a lot of the guys because we had the chance to get together," he said.
"Personally it also gave me the opportunity to become a representative for this zone in the Australian Men's Shed Association."
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.