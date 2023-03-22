Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Snappy shoes and gleaming metal - it must be the Rock 'n' Rodders Festival

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated March 22 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dancers at the Merimbula Rock 'n' Rodders Festival. Picture supplied.

Snappy shoes and gleaming metal was the order of the day for Merimbula's Rock and Roll festival and associated car show and shine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.