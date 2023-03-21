They were far from the fastest racers on the track Saturday, but they certainly got the punters enthused.
As part of Sapphire Coast Turf Club's Pambula Cup Race Day on March 18, track-side snail races were held to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
The turf club was pleased to reveal the snail races raised $1580 and that a great time was had by everyone attending.
The club thanks McDonald's Merimbula and McDonald's Bega for their support.
Meanwhile, the Sapphire Coast Turf Club also presented a cheque to Headspace Bega for $2000 from funds raised at the Bega Cup Carnival calcutta sapphire auction.
The sapphire was donated by Paintspections, a keen racegoer, sponsor and owner of horses with Teresa Bateup.
The turf club's next race day is the Mitre 10 Tradies Race Day, Friday March 31, where instead of snails the annual human wheelbarrow race will be held.
