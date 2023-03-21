Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sapphire Coast Turf Club snail races raise donations for Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 22 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flash was fastest to the finish line in the Pambula Cup Race Day snail races. Photo by Cliff Shipton Photography

They were far from the fastest racers on the track Saturday, but they certainly got the punters enthused.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.