Sculpture Bermagui was a resounding success on every measure even while introducing several changes this year.
Sales of art works were up around 20 percent from last year while attendance numbers increased slightly, with local businesses benefitting from the influx of visitors.
Sculpture Bermagui president Ivan Baker said there was a record sale of $31,500 for Anthony Nelipa's Dancing Marlin which won the outdoor People's Choice Award.
"We think there was an increase in attendees from Victoria and people coming specifically for the sculptures from south east Queensland, plus regulars from Sydney and Canberra.
"Our sense is we have probably broadened our reach," Mr Baker said.
The biggest change was the move to an online catalogue that came as a shock to some people although each sculpture had a sign with the artist's interpretation of their work.
The most visible changes were the unmissable golden pavilion at the Dickinson Point headland and foreshore and the bright Sculpture Bermagui T-shirts that were snapped up by volunteers and visitors alike and spotted as far afield as Canberra last week.
An online booking system was introduced so the 60 volunteers could chose their shifts.
"All the changes worked well even though we were a bit nervous of them," Mr Baker said.
A local who has been involved with the exhibition since the beginning approved of the changes, saying they were slick.
"We did change so much but have managed to bring along with us the people who have been involved with it for a long while which is very important," Mr Baker said.
Mr Baker, a former school teacher, visited Bermagui Preschool to tell the children what Sculpture Bermagui was about and asked them what they thought.
The preschool made a sculpture for the exhibition which they proudly displayed near the pavilion.
Mr Baker also connected with Bega High School art teacher Chris Blewett and organised for one of his Year 12 students to do work experience as an assistant curator.
"Minna Eber was an outstanding success," Mr Baker said.
"I have seen some of her art work and she is a precocious talent."
Sculpture Bermagui receives no government funding so works hard to nurture relationships with local businesses that provide valuable support through sponsorships.
"It is all about prosperity for the town," Mr Baker said.
"The town is as strongly behind it as it ever has been so we are in a pretty strong position but like everyone we will need fresh volunteers because we are getting old."
All the prize winners can be viewed here.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
