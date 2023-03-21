Bega District News
Our Business

Bega Valley businesses come together for combined awards night

Updated March 21 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:23pm
The Bega District Brass Band provides dinner entertainment at the 2021 Bega Customer Service and Business Excellence Awards. Photo: Robert Hayson Photography

The Bega Valley Business Forum is pleased to announce the date for the inaugural Bega Valley Business Awards.

