Bega Valley businesses come together for combined awards night

The Bega Valley Business Forum is pleased to announce the date for the inaugural Bega Valley Business Awards.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 17, at Club Sapphire in Merimbula.
The forum represents six Chambers of Commerce in the Bega Valley including Cobargo, Bega, Tathra, Merimbula, Pambula and Eden.
While individual chambers have presented their own business awards in the past, this will be the first time a shire-wide business awards event will be held.
Chairman Nigel Ayling said the forum received funding as part of the Bushfire Community Resilience and Recovery Fund last year to put towards a shire wide event "and the committee decided this was the best way to use it".
"We wanted to run one event that brought the whole of the shire together to celebrate our businesses and their resilience after what has been three really tough years," Mr Ayling said.
Event coordinator Amanda Watkin from Bega said she was really excited about the awards.
"I helped run the awards for Bega Chamber last year and it was a great success, so I am really looking forward to this event.
"It will be a black tie event with a sit down three-course meal in the auditorium, and we are going to go overboard on the theme to make it a night to remember."
Ms Watkin said the forum's organising committee was still finalising all the details, which will include information about how to nominate, what categories there will be and how to vote.
For more details on the Bega Valley Business Forum, visit the website, www.begavalleybusiness.com.au, or on Facebook.
