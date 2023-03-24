The work of not-for-profits across the Bega Valley often goes unnoticed - we just see smiling faces of volunteers set-up in the street or at market stalls, like at the Merimbula Rotary Markets held over the weekend.
From helping to rebuild sheds on farming properties or crisis accommodation for victims of the Black Summer Bushfires, The Lions Club of Pambula Merimbula is never far away from those doing it tough.
The club has often supported the community through connecting with other not-for-profits, most recently lending a hand to SPAN, a local suicide prevention group working to promote mental health services and provide mental health proficiency.
At the very successful Eat Festival on March 12, Lions Club members marshalled car parking at Ford Park Merimbula, as they have done for the past six years.
"We asked for just a gold coin donation, and from that we raised $250 and from that the Lions Club agreed to make it dollar for dollar which made it $500," said Pambula Merimbula Lions spokesperson Ric Vanderbom.
"On Sunday morning at the markets we presented it as a cheque to SPAN."
SPAN spokesperson Greg Millar was thrilled with the donation, and said the money would be put to good use.
"People at Lions are really active, and they do their utmost just to keep us on par.
"They've helped us out a couple of times over the years and they know that we'll use the money well."
Mr Millar said that one of the main SPAN services donations go towards was providing mental health first aid.
"Overall we've trained about 300 community members, so funding helps us put people through those courses," Mr Millar said.
Mr Millar said SPAN had three people able to provide the training and was looking to fund more.
As a way of saying thanks, Mr Millar said SPAN would offer some training to members of the Lions Club, who were happy to take them up on it.
"We are going to try and provide a mental health course for their Lions people, and they can start participating and they all sounded very interested.
"So we are going to put it back to where it was raised."
Pambula Merimbula Lions Club
At Merimbula's Sunday markets, members of the Lions Club were selling the last tickets of their 'Help Us To Help You' monster raffle, which will be drawn on Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday).
One of the many activities in which the Lions Club is involved is the rebuilding of sheds on farming properties and crisis accommodation for the victims of the 2019 bushfires, once again in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Pambula and the Social Justice Advocates.
Over many years, the volunteer not-for-profit organisations within the Bega Valley have been working collaboratively for the benefit of the community.
SPAN
Bega Valley Suicide Prevention Action Network is a health promotion charity with strong professional links.
It comprises volunteers from a variety of settings including mental health services, educators, emergency services, business, as well as community members with lived experience of suicide.
SPAN aims to raise public awareness about suicide and facilitate suicide prevention and effective after suicide support.
It seeks to increase mental health knowledge and support skills in the community and complement the work of local services.
There is a strong focus on positive mental health messages and reducing the stigma associated with mental illness and suicide.
Merimbula Rotary
Merimbula Rotary, as well as hosting the Merimbula Markets each month to raise funds for their community, is currently raising funds for all-ability play equipment for children with disabilities, which will be installed in Spencer Park Merimbula.
Merimbula Rotary also supports many young people in various ways and has contributed and helped families and communities who were impacted by the 2019 bushfires over an area from Cobargo to Kiah.
Rotary also supports research into mental illness in young people and specifically through Australian Rotary Health who have contributed over $50 million towards research into mental health and mental illness.
Australian Lions Hearing Dogs
Australian Lions Hearing Dogs (ALHD) have been helping the deaf and hard of hearing community since 1980.
Many different breeds of dogs, mainly sourced from pounds, shelters and rescue organisations, are trained at the centre in Verdun in the Adelaide Hills, which currently has six full time trainers, each training four dogs at a time.
Within six months, these dogs are trained to identify at least 10 common sounds within the home, such as a door knock, alarm clock, oven timer, baby crying and smoke alarm.
The training, delivery and support of each Hearing Assistance Dog cost the ALHD almost $40,000, however they go to the approved recipient free of charge, a gift from ALHD and the Lions Clubs of Australia.
Recent initiatives of the ALHD are their successful breeding program with two litters of pups, the first almost ready to start formal training, and now the first puppy trained to detect the highs and lows of blood glucose (sugar) levels in the blood, has been delivered to a lady living with Type 1 Diabetes, whereby her body is unable to produce insulin.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
