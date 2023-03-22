Bega District News
Work progressing on sportsground floodlight upgrades in the Bega Valley

Updated March 22 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:00pm
Poles are going into position for the floodlight upgrades at sportsgrounds across the Bega Valley Shire. Picture supplied.

Several sportsgrounds in the Bega Valley are set to benefit from floodlight upgrades, with completion of works scheduled for late April.

