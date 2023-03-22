Work progressing on sportsground floodlight upgrades in the Bega Valley

Several sportsgrounds in the Bega Valley are set to benefit from floodlight upgrades, with completion of works scheduled for late April.
Bega Valley Shire Council has begun floodlight upgrades to sportsgrounds at Berrambool in Merimbula, Barclay Street in Eden and the Pambula Sporting Complex.
The first of the sportsgrounds to be closed to the public while works are underway will be Eden's Barclay Street Soccer field.
On Thursday March 23, the grounds will be closed as poles are craned into position.
Next in line is the Pambula Sporting Complex AFL and cricket field which will be closed for poles positioning on Friday March 24.
The floodlight poles for Berrambool will be erected in late April, with the date yet to be confirmed.
Bega Valley Shire Council Project Officer, Sean Howle, said the new floodlights meant the sportsgrounds would meet Australian standards for lighting for all codes of football for training and local matches.
Mr Howle said the new infrastructure also opened up the possibility for future upgrades.
"The new lights will allow for more scheduling options for games and training while also increasing the safety of players and spectators" Mr Howle said.
"Lighting for sporting groups for training and matches will all remain in place until April and all user groups have been kept up-to-date on progress."
Mr Howle said the works were progressing well with completion scheduled by late April.
Funding for the upgrades of the sportsgrounds are as follows:
The upgrades will provide increase in lux for the sportsgrounds with Pambula set to benefit with 100 lux at the Rugby League field and 100 lux at the AFL and Cricket field - both of which are located at the Pambula Sporting complex.
In Berrambool's soccer fields the main field will benefit from an upgrade to 100 lux and 50 lux for the training field.
In Barclay Street the soccer field will receive an upgrade of 100 lux also.
