The kids of Cobargo were treated to a free skateboard event complete with workshops to hone their skills, a barbecue and prizes.
Three skateboard gurus from Totem, one of Australia's longest-running skate event companies, travelled from Sydney to hold a workshop for beginners and a mentoring session for the more experienced at Cobargo's skate park on Saturday, March 18.
It was the third and final youth event organised by Cobargo Green Recovery and funded with bushfire recovery money.
Volunteers from the group, assisted by friends and two junior event managers, helped with the set up and ran the barbecue all day keeping the kids fuelled with sausage sangers and hot dogs.
READ ALSO:
A nearby farmer with a market stall, Tony Allen, donated chilled watermelon which went down well on the hot day.
Cobargo Green Recovery co-founder Tania Lingard said someone else brought along Super Soaker water guns.
"The kids had fun with them keeping each other cool," Ms Lingard said.
Totem had the kids doing stretches at the beginning to prevent injuries and provided knee-pads, elbow-pads, helmets and skate boards for any children without their own equipment.
They came loaded with prizes that they liberally distributed towards the end during the 90-minute self-expression community jam with Skate and Scoot.
"The kids just cut loose and showed their skills and got prizes thrown at them," Ms Lingard said.
The kids ranged in age from five- and six-year olds to 18-year olds, maybe even older.
Ms Lingard said they have received very good feedback from the kids and their parents about the series of events which was the idea of Cobargo Green Recovery.
"Our group felt that young people had been through trauma with the bushfires and not much was being done to help them recover and connect with each other, especially after COVID.
"We thought it would be a nice thing to have some youth events for all of them to get together," she said.
They invited Dr Rachel Fox from disARTster along for the day who got lots of younger children involved in art workshops.
There is no more money left for further youth events but Ms Lingard said they would love to hold an annual youth event at the skate park.
The group had just completed a small extension to the skate park before the event and construction began on a new basketball court on Monday, March 20.
Cobargo Green Recovery's next event is a planting working bee at Murrabrine Bridge on Saturday, March 25, from 9am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.