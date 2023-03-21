Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

The Cobargo youth event was funded by bushfire recovery money

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 21 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobargo Green Recovery organised its third and final youth event at Cobargo's skate park on Saturday, March 20. Picture supplied.

The kids of Cobargo were treated to a free skateboard event complete with workshops to hone their skills, a barbecue and prizes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.