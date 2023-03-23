Steve and Katrina Galeano purchased the Hook Inn Café on a whim 12 years ago, back when it was a truck stop in North Bega.
Steve had worked over the road at the then Caragher Steel and Powder Coating, while Katrina had been looking for work herself when the pair decided to give hospitality a go and buy the business in 2011.
We'd never cooked burgers or anything like that in our lives.- Steve Galeano
"We just thought we'd give it a crack and see what happens and 12 years later we're still here," Mr Galeano said.
Known for their all day breakfasts, homemade quiches, burgers and "the home of the Wally Box", The Hook Inn Café served comfort food to a loyal local customer base from 7am-2pm Monday to Friday, as well as Friday evenings.
The now 40-year old business was purchased by the Galeanos from Don and Robyne Norris in 2011, continuing with the theme of the classic truck-stop, while adding their personal touch to the takeaway.
"We took the basis of what they were doing and added more stuff - from an old truckie sort of a set up to a more modern one," Mr Galeano said.
Adding coffee and extending the menu, Mr Galeano said The Hook Inn proved to be a successful venture for him and Katrina, who had only planned on having the business for 10 years.
The business moved into town nearly two years ago from their original shop in North Bega, and remained popular, introducing room for people to eat in.
"Business has been fine, we had a 10 year plan and this is our twelfth year," Mr Galeano said in response to what prompted the move.
With Steve hailing from Cobargo and Katrina from Bega, the Galeanos have been heavily involved in local sports clubs during their years in the Valley, from the squash club to the Bega Roosters.
"Our whole family has been involved with the Bega Roosters from juniors up to seniors with two of our boys."
Following a successful couple of years going through the rugby league representative ranks, Steve and Katrina's son, Scott Galeano recently secured a contract with the Melbourne Storm to play for their feeder club, the Sunshine Coast Falcons.
"We've been up a few times and absolutely love the place up there.
"We'd been talking about maybe selling and went up there and had a bit of a look and we ended up loving it so much that we bought a house up there," Mr Galeano said.
He planned to go back to his trade as a welder following the move up north, before he looked towards retirement.
When looking back at his time at The Hook Inn, Mr Galeano said he had to thank the great customers he'd come to know and love.
"Ninety-eight per cent of our customers are unreal, you get the odd bad one that comes in but any business is like that."
A highlight for me was probably being given a life membership of The Far South Coast Motorcycle Club.- Steve Galeano
Mr Galeano said while their customers were excited to see them make their dream move, they were also sad to see the business go.
The business is listed for sale at $120,000. To inquire, call Steve on 0488 003 040.
