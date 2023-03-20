Dig in to Beats by the Beach as youth open mic returns to Pambula

Beats by the Beach, a youth led open mic event will return to Pambula Beach on April 1.
The event has been organised by a group of passionate young individuals who believe in the power of music and art to create positive change in the community.
Beats by the Beach aims to provide a safe and supportive space for young people to express themselves through music, poetry, and other forms of art.
The event is proudly supported by Headspace Bega and Wanderer Festival.
The open mic competition is open for 12-25-year-olds with the winner taking home $500.
The winner will be determined by a panel of local judges who are heavily involved in the music industry and are on the lookout for local performers for upcoming events, including the Wanderer Festival.
This is a free event and is open to all ages to head along and celebrate the youth in our community. There will be food and drink available to purchase at local establishment Aqua, as well as stalls from local youth services.
Register for your free ticket @beatsbythebeach2023.
"We're excited to be able to provide a platform for young people to share their creativity and connect with others in the community," one of the Beats by the Beach organisers said.
"We believe that events like this can have a positive impact on young people's mental health and wellbeing and we are grateful for Headspace's support."
