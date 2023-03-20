Three hospitalised in two-car crash in Tilba

Three people have been taken to hospital with chest injuries following a two-car crash near Tilba.
Emergency services were notified of the crash on the Princes Highway at Victoria Creek Rd, Central Tilba.
NSW Ambulance responded around 10.30am on Monday, March 20.
Two women and one man, all in their 70s, sustained chest injuries in the incident.
Paramedics treated the patients at the scene before taking one patient to Bega Hospital and two patients to Moruya Hospital.
Live Traffic said traffic was affected in both directions and had advised motorists to exercise caution and reduce their speed in the area.
Meanwhile, a man has been hospitalised after a separate car crash on the Princes Highway near Mogo.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the single car crash happened about 6.55am on Monday, March 20 near the intersection of the highway and Runnyford Road.
Paramedics treated the man for a neck injury and he was taken to Moruya Hospital for further examination.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
