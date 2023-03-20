Bega District News
Injured motorists taken to Bega, Moruya hospitals following Princes Highway crash at Tilba

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated March 20 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:06pm
Three hospitalised in two-car crash in Tilba

Three people have been taken to hospital with chest injuries following a two-car crash near Tilba.

