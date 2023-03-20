Beautifying Merimbula with CBD tree planting

A new street beautification project is currently underway in Merimbula with tuckeroo (Cupaniopsis) trees being planted along the footpaths in both Main and Market Streets.
The ultimate goal is to build an awning of tree branches and greenery that will hide and soften the concrete and brick exteriors.
"As you look down, all you see are powerlines," said Nigel Ayling, president of Merimbula Chamber of Commerce, as he gazed along Market Street towards the lake front.
"By putting in trees that grow up high and build a canopy, you get shade and it doesn't obstruct the views of cars, pedestrians or the shops."
Merimbula Chamber of Commerce and the Special Events Committee have jointly funded the project to help "beautify" Merimbula.
READ ALSO:
James Smith of Sails Real Estate has been a catalyst and driving force of this project.
"Merimbula Special Events Committee has donated almost half the funds. Merimbula Chamber of Commerce donated the other half," Mr Smith said, "and we would like to acknowledge the support of Bega Valley Shire Council, too."
Kirsty Byrne of the Merimbula Special Events Committee said the committee was set up to work on beautification projects in the town, "like Hylands Corner and the fitness track".
"All money has been raised through events like Breakfast at Tiffany's," she said.
The street trees that were previously planted along the promenade in the 1990s have always been kept down and trimmed back in such a way that "in winter, stumps remained without greenery".
"We saw the benefit of street trees in the landscape. When you look down the barrel of the street you could see the canopy raised up," said Paula Benneian who runs POD Gardens with her partner and Steve Robinson.
"Tuckeroos (Cupaniopsis) have proven to be very effective street trees, not very big, endemic to east coast of Australia, local to our national parks. Lush green leaves," Ms Benneian said.
Blueberry ash trees have also been planted at the pedestrian crossings to mirror each side and create a cohesive design.
There are currently barriers to keep the public safe while POD Gardens cut holes in the concrete, check underground infrastructure, add premium potting mix, fertiliser and drainage to ensure the trees survive, and begin a 6-8 week watering process to check on the trees' wellbeing.
"Merimbula is such a great place, but I think aesthetically the buildings aren't cohesive. Putting trees in would really soften the landscape," Ms Benneian said.
"Already since the two trees have gone in, the public have got in contact to put money forward. If you want to contribute, contact Nigel at the Chamber," said James Smith, "so we can keep on greening Merimbula."
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.