Beautifying Merimbula with CBD tree planting

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated March 21 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:30am
Kirsty Byrne (Special Events Committee), Nigel Ayling (Chamber of Commerce), Paula Benneian (POD Gardens), and James Smith (Sails Real Estate). Picture by James Parker

A new street beautification project is currently underway in Merimbula with tuckeroo (Cupaniopsis) trees being planted along the footpaths in both Main and Market Streets.

