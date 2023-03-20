South Coast Gig Guide, March 21-27

Sam Stevenson at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30pm-8.30pm. Online bookings essential
Bega District Band presents In The Mood - A tribute to the songs and times of The Andrews Sisters starring Michelle Pettigrove, Eva Mills, Candy McVeity with special guests Frankie J Holden and Cherie Glanville's Stillwater Trio at Bega Civic Commemorative Centre, Bega. 7pm-10pm. Tickets via Trybooking. $20/$10. U12s free
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Klaus Tietz at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Steve Martin at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Rod Folpp at Tathra Beach Bowling Club, Tathra. 8pm-11pm
Jeff Aschmann at Tilba Valley Winery Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Joe Quennell at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Live Music at Aqua, Pambula Beach. 3pm-6pm
Fiona Boyes at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Steve Benic at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
Comedy in the Valley at Tilba Valley Winery and Ale House, Central Tilba. 5pm-8pm
NeighbourGOOD Sessions ft. Val Moogz, Mister Rees, Myles Lockhart and Zoe Jeanne at Bend and Sip Bar, Narooma. Doors open 6pm, music from 6.30pm. $20 via Humanitix. $25 at the door.
Tash Eloise at Club Narooma, Narooma. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Chris McGrath at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Matthew Lloyd at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Live music at Tilba Valley Winery and Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Jamie Parkinson at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Sam, Stacey and Ben at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Online bookings essential
Garry Carson Jones at Kitty's Sunday Session, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 1pm-4pm
Loose Change at Great Southern Inn, Eden. 1pm-4pm
Sunday Afternoon Soirée with Mr Alford and Heart Shaped Logic at Navigate Arts, Tanja. 2pm-5pm. Tix via Humanitix. $20/$15 U16s free.
Strutt at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-6pm
Wrack and Ruin at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Strutt at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-7pm
Jazz Alley at the Dromedary Hotel, Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Ben Fowler at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Michelle Britt at Tathra Beach Bowling Club, Tathra. 4pm-7pm
Smoke and Mirrors at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
