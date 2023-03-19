With the NRL back in full swing and the local comp just around the corner, rugby league is back on TVs and on everyone's minds, including Bega's Gavin Ringland.
So when Gavin approached Disability Trust team leader Danielle Young to say "I wanna play football", Ms Young thought why not, and began putting the idea in motion.
Ms Young, who also represented the Bega Roosters women's league tag team, floated the idea with her boss and club, who decided on a partnership to run a regular all abilities football workshop.
"It's going to be fortnightly on Fridays," Ms Young said.
"It's about being able to have the opportunity to play the sport that they want to play and be involved."
Made possible by Ms Young along with a volunteer group of Roosters players and club members, the first session was a smash hit for those involved, including volunteers.
"They're really loving it.
"The Roosters were very supportive of it. Everyone that is here volunteering is from the club," Ms Young said
One of the star players was Angus, scoring six tries and unable to get the massive grin off his face after the game.
"Yeah it was really fun," Angus said, walking off the field.
First timer Nick also scored his fair share, and said while he hadn't played before he was enjoying it lots and keen to play again.
Kitted in full Bermagui-Cobargo Eels gear, Gavin came to play and was running rings around the opposition and showing his experience, before making the post-match speech.
"Hey guys listen up. You guys did a good job and let's play another game of football again," Gavin cheered.
Ms Young said she expected to see player numbers grow, with the goal of having a group play at half time during one of the Roosters' home games.
"This is the first regular and hopefully ongoing thing they've done like this. Even if it doesn't grow, I'd want to come down so they're involved and get that opportunity," Ms Young said.
For more information on the next workshop, visit the Bega Roosters Facebook Page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.