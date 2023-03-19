A man has been charged after allegedly choking a police officer on the South Coast on Sunday night.
According to reports from NSW Police, officers attached to South Coast Police District were called to Auckland Street, Candelo, following reports of a crash at about 9.40pm, Sunday, March 19.
On arrival, officers were told a driver had hit a parked vehicle, before exchanging particulars and fleeing the scene.
A short time later, two officers attached to Bega Highway Patrol attended a nearby rural property for the purpose of issuing the driver - a 48-year-old man - a Future Court Attendance Notice for driving under the influence.
It will be alleged when the officers went to leave the property, the man began assaulting the acting sergeant, knocking him to the ground and attempting to choke him.
After a short struggle - and assistance from additional police - the man was arrested.
He was taken to hospital suffering superficial injuries to his face, before being taken to Bega Police Station where he was charged with:
The man was refused bail to appear before Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, March 20.
The acting sergeant was admitted to hospital for suspected head and rib injuries.
Another acting sergeant and senior constable, who both assisted in the arrest, were treated at hospital for leg and shoulder injuries.
