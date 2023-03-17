Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Sculpture Bermagui
March 11-19
Sculpture Bermagui is back, this year with a professional judge and larger pool of prize money which is drawing in more works. So far there are 178 entries, including a stunning carved piece of marble by Christine Madies, who predominantly works in France and Italy but has a local connection. In addition to sculptures in the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club and along the foreshore to the Headland, works will also be on display at major sponsor Bermagui Beach Hotel, as well as at Bermagui Country Club. Check out the website for more info.
Bendigo Bank Pambula Cup races
March 18
Bendigo Bank Pambula Cup Race Day is on this Saturday at Sapphire Coast Turf Club and there will be a whole heap of fun to be had from free face painting for the kids to psychic readings and snail races!! The Snail Races will help raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charity, races start at 1pm-2pm then there'll be the grand final at 4.45pm. Contestants include crowd favourites such as the speedy Escargot, the infamous Gary and the lady of the hour Mi Schelle. General entry tickets will be available at the gate. Adults $15, Pensioners $10 and under 18's is free entry. See sapphirecoastturfclub.com.au for more info.
Bega Valley Multicultural Festival
March 18
The Bega Multicultural Centre invites you to join in celebrating culture and community as part of the Bega Valley Multicultural Festival 2023. The festival will be hosted at the Pambula Town Hall on Saturday March 18, starting at 10am. There'll be a series of creative workshops from creating jewellery with proud Bidjigal & Gweagal woman Emma Stewart to a poetic percussion workshop with proud Maori and African American woman Gabrielle Journey Jones. The event is open and free to all, however don't forget to bring your change - this event is cash only!
Plein Air art
March 10-29
Twelve Eden artists are holding an exhibition of their 'plein air' works at Spiral Gallery Bega throughout March. Plein air is an art movement concerned with rendering the effects of outdoor light and atmosphere, the artists exploring their surroundings on the Far South Coast and capturing its natural beauty. Official opening 5pm March 10 at Spiral. Meet the artists at 11am on March 18.
Guided Walking Tour
March 18
Council is holding the last Wilderness to Water guided walking tour at the Bemboka River Reserve on Saturday, March 18 from 10am-1.30pm. Explore the endangered vegetation community with botanist Jackie Miles, discover the Aboriginal cultural history with Uncle Graham Moore, learn about Bemboka Landcare achievements with Sally Rowan and discover the unique ecology with field ecologist Meg Clery. There's lunchtime talks on cultural burning, local koala acoustic monitoring, an upcoming platypus project, Bemboka community groups and citizen science.Lunch provided and there will be nature activities for the kids. Registrastion essential at https://lfitlx0x.paperform.co/
Hash House Harriers
March 18
Sapphire Coast Hash and Cooma Hash 3 are joining forces again this time in Bemboka, Saturday, March 18. Run starts at 2pm from 57, Robertson Street Bemboka with the option to set up your tent/caravan/swag if you want to stop overnight. Cost is $10, payable to Cooma Hash on the day. Bring cash or card to buy-your-own beverage at the pub stop during the run. Post run nibbles and drinks included and home made wood fired pizza from about 5.30pm. Everyone is encouraged to stay the night, but the yard isn't very flat. There are also some spare mattresses and floor space in the house. Email: coomahash@gmail.com and/or prmatthe@gmail.com for more info and to book your place.
Cobargo skateboarding
March 18
Cobargo Green Recovery is holding the third event in its Triangle Youth Project which was funded by Bushfire Community Resilience and Recovery. It is being run by Totem Skateboarding, one of Australia's largest and longest running skateboard event companies. The event is free for youth while adults are encouraged to give donations for things like the sausage sizzle. The event will run from 12pm to 5pm at Cobargo skate park.
Four Winds Music Festival
April 7-9
Over three days and two nights the 2023 festival will feature more than 70 of Australia's renowned musicians including Ngalire, the Australian String Quartet, David and Daniel Wilfred, Paul Grabowsky, Djinama Yilaga Choir, and the Jess Hitchcock Trio. Visitors to the festival will get to taste the most delicious and fresh food and drink the region has to offer. Find your place on the grass, roll out a blanket and enjoy your pre-ordered gourmet lunch hamper by Eastwood's of Bermagui or dishes from the wide range of food vendors and bars selling lunch, dinner and everything in between. See details at www.fourwinds.com.au.
Montreal Goldfield Heritage Day
April 15
The historic Montreal Goldfield is holding its heritage day on Saturday, April 15, from 9.30-1.30pm. There will be children's games and activities including crafts and a puppet show, musical performances, Billy tea and damper and a sausage sizzle by the Bermagui Men's Shed. There will also be stalls and demonstrations, gold panning and film and museum in the Heritage Centre. Entry is $7.50 per person or $25 for a family, with all activities included. Montreal Goldfield is on Wallaga Lake Road next to Big 4 Tourist Park.
