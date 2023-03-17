Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Sapphire Coast Hash and Cooma Hash 3 are joining forces again this time in Bemboka, Saturday, March 18. Run starts at 2pm from 57, Robertson Street Bemboka with the option to set up your tent/caravan/swag if you want to stop overnight. Cost is $10, payable to Cooma Hash on the day. Bring cash or card to buy-your-own beverage at the pub stop during the run. Post run nibbles and drinks included and home made wood fired pizza from about 5.30pm. Everyone is encouraged to stay the night, but the yard isn't very flat. There are also some spare mattresses and floor space in the house. Email: coomahash@gmail.com and/or prmatthe@gmail.com for more info and to book your place.