Bega votes: Candidates Q&A on key topics

From top left - Greg White, Cathy Griff, Karin Geiselhart, Jeffrey Hawkins, Russell Fitzpatrick and Michael Holland.

Ahead of the March 25 state election, we went to the candidates for the Bega electorate for their thoughts on some of the key topics affecting you.

While there are bound to be more issues influencing your vote when you visit the polling booth, we took their pulse on 10 main ones for you to consider, compiled by ACM journalists in tune with their respective communities across the electorate.

READ ALSO: Your essential guide to voting in the Bega electorate this state election

Each candidate with whom we were able to make contact was given the same list of questions, word limit and deadline, and their answers are published below.

Answers are published in the order in which the candidates appear on the ballot paper.

We have unfortunately not been able to make contact with Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Debra Abbott. But click here for the Party's website to learn more of its policies and election platforms.

Liberal candidate Russell Fitzpatrick has acknowledged receipt of the questions, but missed the publication deadline. We will add his response once we receive it.

Click the image to read more NSW election coverage

Will you commit to providing radiotherapy services at the new Eurobodalla Hospital?



Greg White, Legalise Cannabis Australia - Will fight for this essential service for the people of this region.



Cathy Griff, Greens - Yes! Having driven and stayed on my own in Nowra to receive radiotherapy I understand that sad experience. Eurobodalla's population warrants local radiotherapy.

Karin Geiselhart, Sustainable Australia Party - Yes, Sustainable Australia Party has comprehensive health policies. I've had radiation treatment, and imposing travel on patients is not acceptable.

Jeffrey Hawkins, Independent - Radiotherapy appears to be an urgent need, can this be accommodated in current medical centres until the hospital is completed?

Michael Holland, Labor - More than 5500 people have petitioned for local radiotherapy services in the Bega electorate. I will continue to advocate for this necessary service on their behalf.

- If there is to be an emergency operations centre in Moruya will that be the control centre for both Bega and Eurobodalla, and if so what happens to the plans for the Bega emergency control centre?



Greg White - Will consider any state government proposal in consultation with our local community and fight for the best interests of the locals.



Cathy Griff - Moruya needs the new EOC, which does not necessarily mean downgrading Bega's Fire Control Centre. Critically the two facilities need off-grid power to ensure communications.

Karin Geiselhart - As an SES member I have keen interest in effective planning and integration of emergency services, to ensure broad emergency response is available and maintained.

Jeffrey Hawkins - Collaboration is key to response, I would recommend Moruya as Northern Operations, Bega as Southern. The location of the emergency will determine the Primary Control Centre, with secondary Operations Centre support.

Michael Holland - I have advocated to the Minister for Emergency Services to have the Bega Valley RFS Fire Control Centre and Jellat Rural Fire Brigade station relocated to the Bega saleyards. My request was declined.

Click the image for a view of the NSW election through the eyes of young voters

- What is your policy regarding nurse staffing ratios?

Greg White - Support ratios for the very best care. Legalising cannabis has great potential to provide significant economic benefits to the region, boosting local health services.

Cathy Griff - Greens have always backed the safe staffing ratios proposed by the Nurses and Midwives Association. Safety also means awarding higher salaries for health workers.

Karin Geiselhart - I support the ratios the nurses and midwives request. They are essential front line workers. Excellence in health care requires support for our health workers.

Jeffrey Hawkins - Nurse to patient ratios should be determined by the front line workers, rather than administrative imposed limitations. From administration, we will need to identify the causes of the increased need, to better address the nurses requirements.

Michael Holland - NSW Labor has committed to enforceable safe nursing numbers starting in emergency departments. This is a mandated mimimum ratio which operates as an industrial agreement rather than legislation.

- What will you do about the rising cost of living?

Greg White - Cannabis crops can significantly boost local economies as evidenced overseas. Fast growing, sustainable crops could be the answer to a raft of local issues.

Cathy Griff - Appropriately tax big corporations. Return power assets to state hands and reduce energy bills via renewables. Scrap public sector wage cap. Fully fund public education.

Karin Geiselhart - Sustainable Australia Party's policies address the root causes of problems. For example, the housing crisis is driven by government-engineered hyper-demand, rather than a lack of supply.

Jeffrey Hawkins - I advocate self reliance, using technology to support community independence from inefficient current government programs. Micro power, community markets and developing practical home skills will begin to address this issue.

Michael Holland - Families and businesses will be entitled to significant rebates on energy costs which constitute a large component of cost of living stress. NSW Labor will stop further privatisation which leads to monopolies and higher costs.

- What will you do to address homelessness throughout the electorate?

Greg White - The only answer is to provide fast, inexpensive housing. Support all housing initiatives and fight to reduce government interference and red tape.

Cathy Griff - Massive investment in public and affordable homes. Community, cooperative and shared equity housing. 'Meantime use' of vacant buildings; 'pop up' crisis accommodation. Repair public housing locally.

Karin Geiselhart - Solving housing is essential for sustainability, and a growing disgrace. Addressing demand and taxation are key issues. More public housing is urgent in short term.

Jeffrey Hawkins - Government should act to remove the red tape in addressing this critical need, with more efficient resource management.

Michael Holland - The homeless need emergency, short-term accommodation which is supported by social services providing help with employment, education, and health. This will be provided initially with more demountable accommodation options at various locations.

- What will you do to provide affordable housing throughout the electorate?

Greg White - Fight to reduce government interference and red tape to build tiny homes, shipping container homes, and granny flats. Sustainable crops for hempcrete and bricks.

Cathy Griff - 30% affordable housing in large residential developments. 10% of NSW dwellings must be public and social housing. Cap rents, end unfair evictions. Empty house levy.

Karin Geiselhart - Integrate a minimum 10% public/affordable social housing into new significant residential developments via inclusionary zoning, increase investment in public housing and strengthen renters rights.

Jeffrey Hawkins - I volunteer in a collaboration effort to privately address affordable housing availability, with current projects expected to be announced later this year. This is not dependent on government, this is an ongoing community effort.

Michael Holland - The South Coast Build to Rent scheme will provide $30 million over 3 years to construct accommodation built by Landcom on surplus government land. This will provide 30% social and affordable housing options.

- What will you do to improve teacher numbers/conditions, and education standards in the electorate?

Greg White - Legalising cannabis has unlimited potential to boost local economies. Increased economic power can attract the best teachers and support educational related infrastructure.

Cathy Griff - Minimum 15% pay raise for public school teachers. Recruit 12,000 new teachers over next decade. Address maintenance backlog. Additional school councillors. Restore free, well-resourced TAFE

Karin Geiselhart - Our underfunded education system makes standards and staffing difficult. We support policies that provide equitable and affordable education, valued for both achievement and enrichment

Jeffrey Hawkins - For teachers to be effective, they should be teachers, focused on the learning needs of children, rather than being burdened with administrative reporting & implementing non-educational policies. Parents need to become more involved in the education of their children, a collaboration to promote the best of learning.

Michael Holland - 10,000 casual teaching positions will become full time. Administration hours will be reduced by 5 hours per week. Pay negotiations will commence with the Teachers' Federation. A literacy and numeracy tutoring program will be established.

- What will your government/representation do about the promise to take back some roads under state control (several Bega electorate roads have been put forward by the respective councils).

Greg White - Unable to respond in depth as the party will not form state government. However, we will fight for this electorate and its needs

Cathy Griff - Honour the promise to take back nominated roads, which councils cannot afford to maintain (such as Tathra Bermagui Road with its timber bridges).

Karin Geiselhart - We have regional and transport policies that would ensure adequate maintenance of our roads that can include local control. Plus greater funding for public transport.

Jeffrey Hawkins - All roads are the responsibility of the state, not local councils. Refer to the Parliamentary Education Office definitions of Areas of Responsibility.

Michael Holland - NSW Labor will provide a new two year $670 million emergency road repair fund which will fix the roads which the NSW Liberal Nationals government has refused to re-allocate.

- How do you propose to assist with the growing financial burden on local councils?

Greg White - Legalising cannabis has potential to create an economic boom for the region. Sustainable farming, processing plants, manufacturing, sales, and tourism will bring increased business and dollars

Cathy Griff - Cease cost-shifting for services. Include maintenance with infrastructure grants. Abandon rate capping. Rapid transition to renewable energy and EVs. Rate Forestry Corp for road use.

Karin Geiselhart - Sustainable Australia Party supports a fair distribution of funding to councils and regions, by supporting local industries and employment and exposing and limiting cost-shifting.

Jeffrey Hawkins - An independent audit of assumed responsibilities, and financial accountability for services within and without the councils Areas of Responsibility will be a necessary first step.

Michael Holland - Labor will monitor the existing local government rating system and where appropriate, implement changes that are equitable for all residents and ratepayers. Rate pegging, particularly the pegging of residential rates will be maintained. Special variations for individual councils will be considered.

- How do you propose to deal with the shortage of GPs in regional areas?

Greg White - The economic benefits of cannabis include attracting business and therefore quality professionals. Innovative, sustainable farming is lucrative. We lure GPs with our booming, beautiful region.



Cathy Griff - Remove barriers preventing junior doctors choosing general practice. Underwrite the pay gap and leave entitlements for GP registrars, as done in Victoria. Rural medical faculty.

Karin Geiselhart - This has to be addressed in tandem with the housing crisis, incentives to work in regional areas, and our policy reforms on dental care, prevention and education.

Jeffrey Hawkins - Identify the reasons for GPs to consider regional appointment, and collaborate with other local health professionals to support industry focused incentives. Obtain community support to address the non-professional needs for potential GPs to consider.



Michael Holland - I will work with local doctors as well as state, and federal health ministries to look at different models of care including different funding models, multidisciplinary care, procedural general practice in hospitals, and nursing scope of practice.



Bega Votes: Your essential guide to the NSW election

Early voting centres open on Saturday, March 18, with pre-polling available until Friday, March 24.



Click here for more details on where to vote and essential info about the Bega electorate