A team of riders from Bega High School competing at the Australian Mountain Biking Interschools competition in Thredbo have placed fourth out of almost 300 schools
Even more impressive was that Bega's team managed the ranking with just 13 riders, while the champion school had 89 competitors.
Carly Bexterman, sports organiser at Bega High School, was immensely proud of what the team achieved.
"Our mountain bike team is basically run by our kids themselves, all part of the Tathra Mountain Bike Club. As a school we compete individually but also as a team. 294 schools competed, so to be fourth is amazing," said Carly.
READ ALSO:
The March 5-10 competition consisted of five different levels of events over a multitude of divisions.
Second overall in King of the Mountain, Jasper Defina said, "it was pretty intense" with only one run of practice, but "the rest of the week was good."
Byron Garden, 17th overall and who only began riding a year ago, said, "I'm ready for the next one".
"I practice most days, go riding every afternoon when I get home, reset my mind and get all that homework done. It's my way to focus."
At 13 Luca Defina has 11 years riding experience and was doing extremely well, but she was humble, describing her achievements as "pretty good".
"I got first in cross country, second in flow, second in downhill, and I got first overall," said the Queen of the Mountain winner.
Flynn Cook said it's "a fun way to get out and be active".
"I've got some jumps in the backyard, a few gaps and berms. I made them." He paused momentarily, "Well...and my parents too."
Jack Jennings, 43rd from 545 and who "apparently cleans his bike too much", got "tangled up" flying over the handlebars at a bridge, but he's still smiling.
Otis Waratah, 8th from 157, was excited for the future.
"A couple of the youngest are coming up into our age group next year, so we might do better in the overall."
Leroy Reynolds enjoys "the nature and getting outdoors".
Tom Jennings enjoys the "techy stuff" like tree roots, rock gardens, and sudden drops in elevations.
Kade Alcock, 13th from 302, regrets not brake checking due to the crash that lost him 30 seconds.
"I just though to get down as fast as I can," said Kade with a laugh.
"Individually, they all rode so well, but as a team they all persevered through the weather, and all had a great time," Carly said.
"Their personalities and expertise showed and the mentorship that they had with our junior members was amazing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.