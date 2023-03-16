Bega District News
Bega High School mountain bike team places 4th in Australian Interschools Championship

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated March 17 2023 - 8:25am, first published 8:20am
"With a small number of kids we did exceptionally well. We had multiple podiums as well." Picture by Carly Bexterman.

A team of riders from Bega High School competing at the Australian Mountain Biking Interschools competition in Thredbo have placed fourth out of almost 300 schools

