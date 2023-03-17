When is the work going to start at the Bega Showground? During recent bushfires the Bega Showground was used as an evacuation centre. It was apparent that it did not meet adequate, nor safe, environment for evacuation.
Obviously this was recognised as a grant of $10million has been allocated for an update of all facilities.
During the Black Summer fires some people with disabilities or poor health were relocated while others had to manage as best as they could in the showground hall. Perhaps the council are unaware that future use of the current building as it is will leave them liable if anyone has an accident during an evacuation at the showground. If work is not started soon will the grant of $10m be withdrawn?
While working there for Anglicare during the Tathra, Bemboka and Black Summer bushfires I am deeply concerned that work still has not started. Do we have a deadline when work must start?
I saw people trying to cope with serious medical problems during the fires. Imagine having to use a catheter while sleeping on a mat in a crowded hall and where do you change it as there are no toileting facilities for those with a handicap. What about receiving medical treatment behind a screen, again in the hall.
I saw many elderly having difficulty with the steps up to the dining area and one person that I saw fell on them. People in their eighties and nineties were also sleeping on the floor and had difficulty getting up.
It is hard to imagine in this day and age that the showground has been left in this archaic condition. Not even disability toilets and showers. To reach the dining area wheelchair users had to go out of the hall. What happens if it is raining?
Come on Bega Valley Council and get your act together. The Bega Showground renovation should be a top priority for those living in the Bega Valley.
Credit to BVSC and management. All should be proud on a great job to make Tathra and Kalaru road something to be a enjoyed by all rate payers. Keep up the great work.
Re: Lowes opening in Bega. Female clothing stores are everywhere. Finally the missing link. My whole life in Sydney I bought everything from Lowes especially the very bright shirts. I am now a very happy man
The current proposed "Voice to Parliament" is simply a distraction from the real issues facing all Australians in particular Indigenous Australians.
With record numbers of Indigenous folk representing us at all levels of government and the vast good will by ordinary Aussies to get things done, why do we need an extra layer of cost and red tape that will serve only to slow down real action on the ground where urgently needed.
While all this navel gazing is taking place why can't the various authorities in federal, state/territory and local government not find solutions now. It seems there is a lack of leadership and an abrogation of responsibility at all levels. To simply hope that by introducing a Voice to Parliament will somehow solve our problems is a joke and in fact a means by which put off these very serious issues for another day, year or decade.
Why not ask our representatives at all levels to stop wasting our time and money talking about issues and instead get to work on solving them now as we expected them to do when we voted for them. They have all the power, authority and good will right now to do what they are elected to do.
"The Voice" is simply a talkfest and an unforgiveable distraction from where our real focus and priorities should be when urgent action is required on the ground right now.
In response to "Intimidation tactics" (Letters, BDN 3/3), as the person responsible for the local art Installation "Forest of the Fallen" on Wednesday 22/2/2023 at Fishpen, I would just like to correct some inaccuracies in the version of events.
What was correct is that you indeed have the right to disagree as an individual living in a democracy, where our individual rights and freedoms are sacred.
The installation is the stories of silenced Australians recounting their own personal testimonies of death and severe adverse injuries acquired after participating in the rollout of the (mandated in most cases) experimental "provisionally approved" Mrna and other inoculations. I would just like to set the record straight on the events of that day.
Firstly, it is a pop up art Installation, not a protest. I honestly had no idea that a local pharmacist lived opposite the site I had chosen, nor did the person helping me to set up the display. It was therefore not an act of intentional intimidation and harassment as you claimed. Upon being informed later of the pharmacist's premises being opposite the location, I wrote a personal letter to the pharmacist explaining the circumstances I have just described.
When people have "knee jerk reactions" without checking the facts, innocent people's lives and reputations can be destroyed. I invite you to view the "Forest of the Fallen" if you wish. To the majority of the community who gave me resoundingly positive feedback, I thank you sincerely.
