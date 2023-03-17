Bega District News
Bega District Letters to the Editor, March 17

Ben Smyth
Ben Smyth
Updated March 17 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
Delay distressing

When is the work going to start at the Bega Showground? During recent bushfires the Bega Showground was used as an evacuation centre. It was apparent that it did not meet adequate, nor safe, environment for evacuation.

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

