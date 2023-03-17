Make sure your vote counts

I once had a work colleague tell me he always put in an informal vote because he didn't value any politician.
This response made me frustrated, angry and a little sad.
Firstly, because this person was someone who often complained about what was wrong with society and the government in general.
Secondly, because so many people have fought so hard over the years for the right to have a say in the democratic process, why would you dismiss that opportunity?
And thirdly, whether or not you are happy with the options available, you will end up with one as a political leader, so be a part of the selection process which will somehow impact you.
For anyone to not put pencil to paper on election day in a correct and thoughtful manner just doesn't make sense to me.
Sure it may just be one vote but did you realise that there were 162,897 informal votes submitted at the 2019 NSW State election. That was out of a total 4,714,783 votes cast. This amounted to 3.46 per cent of votes being deemed informal.
It may not seem a lot but on the two party preferred basis 159,567 votes separated the Liberal/National Coalition (2,053,185) and the Australian Labor Party (1,893,618). Maybe those informal votes could have made a difference.
It makes you wonder if everyone submitted a valid vote would the outcome have been different?
Embrace the opportunity to have an impact in the selection of the people who will lead this state and represent you in parliament.
So when you head to the polls please go with an informed mind and intention to make your vote count. It may be just one vote but every vote counts towards the final outcome.
- Jackie Meyers, ACM Editor
