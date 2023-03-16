Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Grass-roots groups come together trying to make logging a top agenda issue this election

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated March 16 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members from Brooman State Forest Conservation Group, Friends of the Forest Mogo, Knitting Nannas in the M.U.D (Milton Ulladulla District) and Manyana Matters Environmental Association gathered at compartment one of Bateman State Forest to call for an end to native forest logging.

South coast anti-logging groups have held a walk-in protest in the heart of Batemans Bay to call for an end to the practice they see as "heartbreaking".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.