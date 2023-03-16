What Cuttagee Bridge needs is a safe and resilient concrete structure, rather than its timbers replaced says Liberal candidate for the seat of Bega Russell Fitzpatrick.
Mr Fitzpatrick was responding to Labor's announcement earlier this week it would commit $15million towards a replacement timber structure should it win this month's state election.
Labor said it would commit $15m towards "the repair and restoration of the Cuttagee Bridge in line with its heritage position" and would work with Transport NSW on how that could occur.
READ ALSO:
However, Mr Fitzpatrick said the Liberal Party was not matching that funding "to restore a wooden bridge".
"It needs to be a two-lane concrete bridge to avoid any disaster impacts like bushfires and so school buses and freight have access," he told ACM.
In 2022, Bega Valley Shire Council estimated the cost to replace or renew Cuttagee Bridge was in the order of $20million. It was also made clear the council was in no position to contribute funding itself.
"The best result for that whole road, which has other bridges, would be having it transferred to state responsibility," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
In promising the funding for Cuttagee Bridge on Monday, March 13, NSW shadow minister for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison and Member for Bega Michael Holland said that "in 2019, the Liberals promised to reclassify and transfer up to 15,000km of roads to help lift the burden on councils".
"Despite being the government's signature regional roads commitment in 2019, it remains unfulfilled - and in the last four years has transferred a total of zero kilometres of regional roads," they said.
Meanwhile, Mr Fitzpatrick said a Liberal government would also not match Labor's commitment of $600,000 over three years to grow the Narooma Oyster Festival into one of the state's flagship events.
"We have not got matching funding for that.
"We have supported the festival previously and continue to support it but we don't have that commitment that Labor gave," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.