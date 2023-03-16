The site of the Bega Valley's earliest European homestead, the heritage listed 'Tarraganda House', is set to hit the market next week.
The early Colonial Georgian home is the stunning centerpiece of the 6.5 acre property sitting alongside the Bega River, and includes two separate cottages and immaculate lawns and gardens.
The property is being sold by Stuart Cook, sales associate of LJ Hooker Bega, who anticipated its uniqueness and history to attract a range of buyers far and wide.
The wealth of opportunities the house presented were what led Sharon Pearson to purchase Tarraganda House in late 2007, making the move from Sydney's Northern Beaches.
"I came here to do the tree change. I came down, fell in love with it and fell in love with the area and just had to make it happen.
"It was basic when I bought it, but really charming. One of the things that really appealed to me at the time was that I'd be able to renovate it and do what I like," Ms Pearson said.
Ms Pearson purchased the property from previous owners Ian and Georgia Goater, who had previously included the house as part of historical tours of Tarraganda.
While sad to leave, Ms Pearson said she was happy with what she achieved at Tarraganda house in her 15 years.
"I came here with a dream, and I feel like I've done as much as I can and it's time for the next person to come in and take it to another level," she said.
"You're a custodian of a home. And I feel confident I can pass it on to the next person and hopefully they will keep it strong for the generations."
The property is heritage and National Trust listed and so the outside was unable to changed, while the interior presented endless options for Ms Pearson.
She made sure renovations were carefully considered as to strike the balance between maintaining the Georgian style while also not doing a reproduction, all while adding her personal touch to the property.
"Every time someone buys a place like this they always have a go.
"They're quite serious houses [Georgian] and from my point of view, when I was renovating I thought, do you take it back to the Georgian times?
"But then after a while you respect each phase of the house, because all you're doing is doing a reproduction so if it's not there don't try and make it something it's not."
In close consultation with heritage architects and engineers, Ms Pearson spent five months renovating the house and cottages, ensuring they were livable in today's standards while also maintaining original aspects to pay homage to Tarraganda House's history.
North facing, Tarraganda House today has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a lounge room, dining room, large eat-in kitchen all with exquisite views of the valley, river and gardens.
"There's about 270 metres of frontage which is a really nice feature," said Mr Cook.
Ms Pearson replaced the 1970s-style spiral staircase and put in a brand new bathroom upstairs while replacing the downstairs bathroom and the kitchen.
Both cottages on the property, Tarraganda Cottage and the Gardeners Cottage, were also renovated by Ms Pearson who lived in Tarraganda Cottage while the house was renovated.
While the renovations have given the interior a new shine, there are constant reminders of its colonial birth, with the likes of original hand-sawn floor boards and symmetrical windows designs giving a nod to its past.
Tarraganda House oozes character, enhanced by the incredible furnishings of Ms Pearson, a self-confessed collector.
"This is a life collection, and it just all worked," she said.
Ms Pearson said furniture will be negotiable to prospective buyers of the property.
The Gardeners Cottage housed Chinese gardeners once upon a time according to Ms Pearson, while maids stayed in Tarraganda Cottage, the cottage nearest the house.
"I had a Koori woman come once and she told me that her mother's job was to keep the fires going in the house," Ms Pearson said.
"It's hard to imagine today."
The Gardeners Cottage has one bedroom, bathroom, lounge/dining room with an open fireplace and views over the paddocks to the river, while Tarraganda Cottage has two bedrooms, a kitchen and bathroom.
The Gardeners Cottage has a separate entrance and has its own title.
Tarraganda was the first permanent white settlement around the Bega Valley, settled by Dr Alexander Imlay, Dr Peter Imlay and Dr George Imlay.
While the exact date Tarraganda House was built remains unclear, it is recognised as the oldest homestead in the Bega district, thought to be built in the mid 19th Century.
After Ms Pearson purchased the property, she began digging into its history and came across some information from Kevin Tetley's booklet 'Historic Tarraganda'.
According to Mr Tetley's booklet, it is recorded that Dr Peter Imlay bought 1260 acres in the Tarraganda area, on March 9, 1847 and it is thought he had Tarraganda House constructed at this time.
At 48 Moore Wren Road, the address name gives a nod to two of the property's early owners following the Imlays - the Moores and the Wrens.
Henry Wren purchased Tarraganda in 1852 and lived at Tarraganda House until 1945.
While the held belief is that the Imlays built the house, the second owners of the land, the Wrens, claim that they built it.
"They believe that Peter Imlay built, if not the main building then at least the front part," Ms Pearson said.
"There's not a whole lot of information, because no-one kept a record of stuff.
The Wrens did build 'Tarraganda Cottage' alongside the house, to accommodate the kitchen with a breezeway between the main house and the cottage as well as the Gardeners Cottage.
Mr Tetley's recount goes on to say that Tarraganda House was built from hand-made bricks made locally, with walls 18 inches thick, the ceilings are 14 feet high.
The verandah is deep all the way around, the roof is high-pitched with tall chimneys, giving it an appearance of stature.
The house still has an old AGA oven, a convict built well and an old outhouse Ms Pearson used for her chooks.
"It has been a labour of love and a wonderful journey.
"Tarraganda House is a piece of Bega Valley history and a beautiful place to live and share," said Ms Pearson.
