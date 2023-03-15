Bega District News
Updated

Father and his 3-year-old son rescued by helicopter after boat capsizes off Potato Point

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:03pm
A Toll helicopter was called from Canberra to the coast off Potato Point after a boat capsized. File picture.

Two people have been helicoptered to safety after their boat capsized off the south coast.

James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay.

