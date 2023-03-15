The Far South Coast's newest festival, the Fungi Feastival, has been launched to celebrate all things fungi: science, food and art.
Fungi can be edible, therapeutic, clean up oil spills and other toxic chemicals, create zombie ants, control pests, improve drought tolerance and productivity of plants, used as compostable packaging including coffins, or even allow trees to talk to each other.
The Fungi Feastival will be held from June 16 to July 16 with fun(gi) activities from Batemans Bay to Eden.
The festival's co-founders Annette Kennewell, Fiona Kotvojs and Josh Whitworth announced its launch on Wednesday, March 15.
Ms Kennewell grows oyster mushrooms at her small farm near Central Tilba, Ms Kotvojs produces truffles at Gulaga Gold in Dignams Creek and Mr Whitworth runs Collective Cultures, a small mushroom cultivation business near Narooma.
Alison Pouliot, one of Australia's leaders in fungi, an environmental photographer, author and ecologist is the festival's keynote fungi speaker and will discuss the role of fungi in nature.
Three gourmet mushroom growing workshops will teach how to grow mushrooms at home.
Marita Smith of Milton Mushrooms will present 'Grow your own Shrooms' at SAGE Community Garden in Moruya, Mr Whitworth will present a mushroom growing workshop in Narooma and Ms Kennewell will demonstrate how to grow oyster mushrooms indoors and wine cap mushrooms in an outdoor garden near Central Tilba.
Ms Kotvojs's workshop in Dignams Creek will cover growing truffles, plus the opportunity to experience a truffle hunt with scent-trained dogs.
To expand your culinary knowledge of fungi Eastwood's in Bermagui will give mushroom and truffle cooking classes or just experience delicious mushroom and truffle dishes during the Feastival at around ten participating restaurants and cafes in the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley shires.
Wheelers in Pambula, Florabel in Eden, I'll Passaggio in Bermagui and The Dromedary Hotel in Central Tilba will hold four extraordinary fungi dinners that showcase the earthy aroma and umami flavour of truffles and mushrooms.
Alternatively, get creative with a fungi photography workshop, hands-on with clay to make your own mushroom pottery or watch one of the great fungi movies at The Narooma Kinema.
Supporting the festival will help strengthen the local winter economy.
Through the Feastival, local businesses will be stronger and new businesses will become established in the local area producing various gourmet mushrooms.
The festival is for anyone interested in the science or art of fungi, or in cooking and eating mushrooms and truffles.
View all the Fungi Feastival activities and book here.
Special thanks to Mumbulla Community Foundation, Bega Valley Shire Council, GlobalGiving, the Australian Government, Tilba Chamber of Commerce and Sugar Bush Creative for supporting the establishment of the inaugural Fungi Feastival
For further information please contact: Annette Kennewell (0417 203 610), Fiona Kotvojs (0448 453 422) or Josh Whitworth (0448 411 113).
