Fungi Feastival has fun(gi) activities from Batemans Bay to Eden

Updated March 15 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Truffle hunting at Gulaga Gold in Dignams Creek is one of the activities on offer at the inaugural Fungi Feastival that runs from June 16 to July 16 from Batemans Bay to Eden. Picture supplied.

The Far South Coast's newest festival, the Fungi Feastival, has been launched to celebrate all things fungi: science, food and art.

