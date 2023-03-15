Bega woman assaults police after phone theft at Bega Show

A Bega woman has been convicted and fined for assaulting police, along with drug possession and stolen property charges.
Stella Rose Campbell, 43, faced Bega Local Court on Tuesday, March 14, following an incident that stemmed from two iPhones reported missing to police at last month's Bega Show.
Documents tendered to the court noted the phones had been left in showbags while the two owners went on a ride, and that they had been traced to Ms Campbell using the 'Find my iPhone' service.
The court heard Ms Campbell had two iPhones in her possession along with one showbag when police spoke to her on the evening of February 19.
The court heard that during her arrest Ms Campbell kicked an officer in the knee, which Magistrate Doug Dick noted caused the officer serious pain.
Ms Campbell was fined $1000 for the assault and told by Magistrate Dick that the fine could've been much greater had the injury been worse.
She was also found to be in possession of cannabis leaf while being searched by officers for any dangerous goods.
Ms Campbell pleaded guilty to three separate charges - assaulting a police officer, goods in personal custody and possession of a prohibited drug.
Along with being convicted and fined for assaulting a police officer, Ms Campbell was also fined $300 for the drug offence and a further $300 for goods in personal custody.
Read more Court and Crime here
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.