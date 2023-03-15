Have you ever wanted to travel to the United States? How about if the trip was fully paid for?
The Bega Littleton Sister City Exchange will be heading to Littleton in August this year and, as is tradition, a local student will be part of the delegation, with all flights and accommodation paid for.
Students need to be 15 or older and will be expected to present a 5-10 minute presentation on their life in the Bega Valley to the Littleton Council and to the members of the Littleton side of the sister city group.
This presentation will also be the basis of choosing the successful applicant from a short list of students who apply.
The student will stay with host families in Littleton and participate in a number of events during the 10-day visit.
Applications close March 30. Applicants must be 15 or over as of January 1 2023 and enrolled at a Bega Valley high school.
To apply, follow this link, or head to the Bega-Littleton Citizens Exchange Facebook page for more details.
This year's visit will mark 51 years since a delegation from Bega was among the guests of honour at the official opening of Bega Park.
During "Western Welcome Week" in 1972, Littleton local John Stephens was a freelance photographer for the Littleton Independent.
He got in touch with the Bega District News this month after uncovering some of his original negatives from that period.
Among Mr Stephens' photographs are images of a main street parade, the unveiling of the Bega Park sign, and even a portrait of Bega's student delegate for that visit, Mary Jane Taylor.
The Bega District News and Littleton Independent are intrinsically linked given it was the respective editors Curly Annabel and Houston Waring, who, in 1961, formally established the sister city relationship - Australia's first.
A custom was established for Littleton to send a delegation to Bega on the first and sixth years of each decade, with Bega heading to the US on the third and eighth years.
Given the COVID disruption, Littleton's delegation enjoyed touring the region in October of 2022 instead, with student delegate Nettie Wismer sharing her "insiders guide" to her home city.
In August this year, Bega's sister city delegation will once again join in Western Welcome Week celebrations, as the non-profit organisation nurturing Littleton's community sprit celebrates 95 years.
If any students would like more information about the Bega Littleton Sister City relationship, they can read about it via this e-book.
Or for more information about the delegation, email begalittleton.au@gmail.com.
