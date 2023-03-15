Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Bega-Littleton Sister City Exchange continues long tradition with upcoming visit

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 15 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The official unveiling of Bega Park in Littleton Colorado, 1972. Picture by John Stephens

Have you ever wanted to travel to the United States? How about if the trip was fully paid for?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.