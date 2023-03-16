Bega member Dr Holland commits $200,000 to Bermagui affordable housing project

Bega member Dr Michael Holland MP has committed $200,000 so that two new affordable housing units for seniors in Bermagui can go ahead without delay.
More than 15 years ago, Bermagui resident Florence Froggett made a very generous bequest to the CWA which was invested with an aim to increase the availability of affordable housing for seniors.
By November 2022, they had $500,000 but needed a further $250,000 to build two housing units.
CWA Bermagui branch already has four affordable social housing units that it has run since 1981 and that currently provide accommodation for three females and one male.
The extremely modest rent charged is used to pay rates and maintenance costs so the branch needed to raise funds from other means to build two new units.
"I am really pleased today to announce that if elected, a Minns Labor government will contribute $200,000 to complete the work of the CWA Bermagui," Dr Holland said in Bermagui on Thursday, March 16.
"Older women are the most likely to be threatened by housing instability so we would contribute $200,0000 for this very much needed development."
Bega Valley Shire's Labor councillor Helen O'Neill welcomed the announcement.
"It addresses a need for affordable housing for older women in the Bega Valley and in the next year, not three or four years' time," Ms O'Neill said.
The DA for the two new units has been approved and they have a preferred builder who is prepared to work on it although no start date has been decided.
Lynne Smith hopes that she can move into one of the new units when it is complete.
She has been living in a caravan in the Regatta Point Holiday Park on Wallaga Lake for 30 years and life there is getting more difficult as she ages.
Dr Holland said the Labor Party had given him an allocation of money from which to make commitments ahead of the state election on March 25.
"It wasn't a lot of money but one of the real needs we have is housing," he said.
When asked on Thursday morning if a NSW Liberal government would support the housing funding commitments that the Labor party said it would be making in Moruya and Bermagui later in the day, Liberal candidate for Bega electorate Russell Fitzpatrick said he could not give commitments like that upfront.
"I would like to see the application up front.
"That is how all of those should be treated, on their merit.
"Everything has to be open and transparent," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
