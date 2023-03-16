Bega District News
Bermagui to get two more affordable housing units for seniors

By Marion Williams
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:35pm
Bega member Dr Holland commits $200,000 to Bermagui affordable housing project

Bega member Dr Michael Holland MP has committed $200,000 so that two new affordable housing units for seniors in Bermagui can go ahead without delay.

