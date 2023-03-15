There has been a gaping, menswear-sized hole in the Bega shopping landscape for quite some time, forcing shoppers to travel wider to find the right gear.
That was until last week, when the Australian-owned retail chain Lowes opened an outlet, much to the delight of local shoppers.
Lowes is a 125-years-old family owned business and has more than 200 stores nationwide, marketing its clothing as "well made and at affordable prices", selling school wear, big men's, sportswear, footwear and workwear.
Setting up shop in Bega Village, the space was previously a Rockmans and has since been kitted out with flashy flannos and fishing shirts, catching the eye of curious shoppers passing by.
Nestled beside Woolworths, store manager Karen Thelan was elated to see a Lowes in Bega and said the store had seen a lot of interest from foot traffic since opening last Monday.
"It's good to have a menswear store here because we haven't had anything for years," Ms Thelan said.
"We've had a lot of positive feedback.
"A lot of people don't know about us so we're trying to let everyone know that we're here."
So far the store has seen a healthy spread of men and women dropping by, with some popular stock starting to emerge among the locals.
"The fishing shirts and the Koori stuff have been really popular.
"A lot of women come in to buy stuff for their hubbies but they buy things from us too. They like the trackies and the flannelettes and stuff so we get a fair share of them buying from us as well," Ms Thelan said.
Lowes' South Coast area manager, Greg Lamond, told The Bega District News the store was planned to be refitted and expanded, and said he was confident the store would be well suited to the region.
"We chose Bega after doing a survey and seeing some interest. Being a catchment area with all the smaller towns surrounding, we thought the location would be good.
"We're in a temporary site at the moment, so in six months we'll be hoping to refit again into a full blown, proper Lowes store," Mr Lamond said.
The store has employed six locals with two mangers and four casual staff.
Store manager Karen Thelan said Lowes was also hoping to get local schools onboard, looking to stock uniforms in the near future.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
