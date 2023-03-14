Bega District News
Assessing south-east NSW bushfire risk from the air

Updated March 15 2023 - 8:25am, first published 8:18am
Specially trained pilots flying fixed-wing aircraft using a high-definition camera will soon conduct aerial inspections of Essential Energy's power poles and powerlines across the South East.

