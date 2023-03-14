Assessing south-east NSW bushfire risk from the air

Specially trained pilots flying fixed-wing aircraft using a high-definition camera will soon conduct aerial inspections of Essential Energy's power poles and powerlines across the South East.
The inspections will continue over the coming months as a way to minimise bushfire risk and increase reliability for electricity customers.
Specialist teams will inspect the condition of 101,317 power poles across a total of 14,897km of network, identifying damaged or deteriorating electricity network assets, as well as vegetation growing too close to powerlines.
Essential operations manager south eastern Darren Basterfield said these patrols were "a crucial part" of Essential Energy's Bushfire Risk Management Plan.
"This year's significant rainfall has encouraged intense vegetation growth throughout many parts of NSW, with the impact of flooding still hampering some of our electricity maintenance efforts," Mr Basterfield said.
"Using aerial patrols helps us inspect the network assets more efficiently."
Essential said customers would receive advance notification via SMS approximately four days ahead of an aerial inspection starting in their area.
People can learn more about aerial inspections by visiting www.essentialenergy.com.au/aerial
