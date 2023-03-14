Merimbula's Picture Show Man cinema packed for Crunch Time: Saving Tura's Biodiversity

A week before the film was due to be screened it was sold out. People of all ages crowded into Merimbula's Picture Show Man cinema with some latecomers having to sit on the floor.
The premiere of Crunch Time: Saving Tura's Biodiversity revealed an artistic and finely crafted take on the issue of so-called zombie DAs.
Made by Jordan Mundey and Jacob Shields, the 21 minute film takes aim at the 33-year-old DA for stage 13 of the Mirador estate pointing to potential loss of habitat and wildlife corridor, particularly for threatened species.
Speaking after the screening and Q and A session, Mr Shields said he was elated by the turnout.
"I'm buzzing, elated and grateful that the community has turned out. This is the start of the next level and we're going to keep going from here," he said of the group's opposition to the DA, a development he said which would not receive approval under current biodiversity laws.
Filmmaker Mr Mundey who lives at Nethercote said it was a beautiful piece of country.
"We can show the beauty through the film. These little stories have the ability to create change," he said.
The film was preceded by a Welcome to Country by Nathan Lygon who spoke about the inter-relatedness of all living things. "Our earth gives us so much and often asks for so little," he said.
"Respect for the environment has been lost. That's why it's so important to look after these eco systems," Mr Lygon said.
The film was followed by a Q and A session with the filmmakers, Nathan Lygon, Labor candidate Michael Holland and Greens candidate Cathy Griff.
So-called zombie DAs have been one of The Greens major election platforms along the South Coast. Cate Faehrmann, NSW Greens MP and Planning spokesperson produced a report entitled Concreting Our Coast: The developer onslaught destroying our coastal villages and environment which details case studies, cumulative impacts on threatened species and bushland, fire and flood risks and the growing community movement.
Both candidates said they would support a review and would advocate for change. Ms Griff said substantial DAs needed to be reviewed every five years.
"This could not occur now. Substantial development has to be redefined. This is a state issue and state has the power," Ms Griff said.
Dr Holland said he had inherited a trifecta of these DAs from rules 30 years ago.
"It needs to be reviewed but crosses many portfolios. It's a local government issue but is controlled by state legislation," he said.
Dr Holland said he would take the issue to NSW housing, planning and environment departments and promised to advocate on the matter whether in government or in opposition.
Ms Griff said there was only 12 days before the election and that things could change.
"I would hope The Greens would have the balance of power and frankly that Michael is in power," Ms Griff said.
But she promised that whatever happened she would continue to advocate on the issue.
Mr Shields said there had been several attempts to get the Liberal candidate to the sceening.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
