A father's phone buzzed in Merimbula with a message from his son in New Zealand.
All it said was "Guess what".
"I knew that announcement was inevitable. So it wasn't hard for me to guess," said Danius, father of former Merimbula footballer Lucas Mauragis.
Lucas, 21, is currently on loan to Wellington Phoenix Football Club in the A-League but was this week announced in the Olyroos under 23 national squad.
"I said, 'You are on your way to Italy.' He replied 'yep'," remembers Danius of the moment his son broke the news he would be training with the Australian national soccer team with their eyes set on the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"We're undoubtedly proud for sure. It's been a long journey from a Merimbula Grasshopper," said Danius.
Lucas said when he played for the Grasshoppers, he knew that was all he wanted to do.
"I remember being at primary school in Merimbula and saying 'I want to be a professional footballer' and I just stuck with it."
Early days included oval jogging with his dog Rebel, drives to kick the ball at the local sporting complex at Berrambool, and drives that resulted in a return home just shy of midnight, having travelled the 243km to and from Canberra multiple times a week.
Lucas also works with James Attwill-Connolly (JC Mobility) over Zoom, several times a week to work on stretches.
"He had a trial with Everton. A lot of people don't know that," said Danius, before seeing the audio recorder on the table. "They do now," he said with a laugh.
"He would have been around 15 or 16."
Every game's a big game when you're wearing your colours.- Danius Mauragis
Danius began to scroll on his phone looking at past memories, before he came across videos of Lucas practising his technique and aim on their family home's inclined backyard.
"We said early on, if you want to play football and take it further, then we are here to support you 100 per cent. But if there's a day when you don't feel like going to training, that's okay too.
"As long as he wants to continue, we will support. You need someone in your corner for the journey," said Danius.
Danius' biggest piece of advice to his son was that he should focus on his own journey, focusing on what he was achieving, not what someone else was doing.
"Be grateful on where you're at, focus on what you can control, enjoy the journey, don't listen to to any external noise, don't forget why you started, and keep smiling."
Lucas said he also had advice for children who want to be successful in sport.
"I'd just tell them that it's a very long journey and you've got to stay disciplined the whole way. You've got to make sacrifices," Lucas said.
"It's a massive commitment, and if you're willing to take that, then you can really get there. You can make it as a professional footballer if you want."
Lucas will be flying out over the weekend with the Olyroos. His destination will be Italy where he will be playing against the under-21 Switzerland team and Serie B outfit Como 1907.
A big set of games, but like his father Danius said, "Every game's a big game when you're wearing your colours."
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
