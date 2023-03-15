Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

From Merimbula Grasshopper to Olyroos Under 23 squad, Lucas Mauragis is on top of his game

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated March 15 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"The club is amazing, the fans are unreal, they've got great supporters. My time here has turned out to be really good," said Lucas, pictured here with a fan. Picture by Cameron McIntosh (Photomac)

A father's phone buzzed in Merimbula with a message from his son in New Zealand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Reporter

I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.