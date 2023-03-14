Bega District News
Bega Valley Geneology Society gets a helping hand to bring history up to date

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 12:24pm
BVGS research officer Gail Gibson with one of the laptops. Picture supplied

Indexing and archiving of precious historical records will be faster and easier for the Bega Valley Geneology Society members following a grant from the Bendigo Bank which has allowed the society to buy new laptops.

