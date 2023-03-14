Bega Valley Geneology Society gets a helping hand to bring history up to date

Indexing and archiving of precious historical records will be faster and easier for the Bega Valley Geneology Society members following a grant from the Bendigo Bank which has allowed the society to buy new laptops.
The society's president Liz McIntyre said the society now had two new laptops which they needed "for indexing and recording our archives".
READ ALSO:
The society's archives contain many local historical records which are not available elsewhere and members are in the process of recording them.
"These laptops will also be used at exhibitions, seminars and zoom meetings. Plus we will have one in the main research room to handle our day to day business such as memberships, visitors and research with the added bonus of the Tap & Go facility," Ms McIntyre said.
The society offers a research service for anyone wanting to know more about their family history or the Bega Valley. It's library facilities are open to the general public as well.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.