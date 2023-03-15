"I don't understand why people want white walls," says Robyn Fuller, "it's more interesting to have colour."
Robyn and her husband John have listed their Bermagui home for sale, and you might be surprised by what you find inside!
As you walk through the macrame hangings - since internal doors are in limited numbers throughout this property - your eyes are met with more than just a splash of colour.
The wall that frames the picturesque coastline at 102 Lamont Street, Bermagui, is in vibrant stripes of tangerine, magenta, greens, blues, and lavender. It needed six coats of undercoat to cover the original "caravan wood veneer".
"Whatever paint I had at the time. It's changed several times. I didn't buy sample paints, just whatever looked good in the brochure. Sometimes it works," said John.
"It becomes a feature if it doesn't work," replied Robyn.
They bought the property in 2006 and have been adding their unique stamp to it ever since.
The wall your eyes meet first is navy blue, though the colour is separated through hanging paintings and photographs, while the room adjacent provides a window to history and memories.
"So much art from local artists, and that covers the majority of the walls. In isolation, during COVID, John found some posters online, and he printed out all the places we've been to," said Robyn, before her husband chimed in.
"Instead of travelling, we could sit on the lounge there and just pick a poster, and remember what we did," said John.
As you walk through to the kitchen, with gas cooking and dining area, wine bottle lids have been cut and fanned outwards to appear like flowers.
Hundreds of bottlecaps have colours inserted into them from magazine cuttings so as to appear like cherries, blueberries and grapes. But "they are only on with blu-tack, so they come off easily enough."
A mosaic of brightly-painted trapezoids fill the bathroom along with the usual toilet, shower, basin, and mirrors.
One room has its walls covered in newspaper clippings in languages from all over the world, marking different events and opinions from global journalists.
The main bedroom appears like a Japanese karate dojo, with a painted mural landscape between a latticework, black wooden frame and covered in a translucent white paper, as though doors have slid open.
"Whenever you paint something big, you've always got a little bit left on your brush. So I thought 'well it's silly washing it out'," said John.
"Imagine the landscape if every house was a different colour," said Robyn, "like Valparaiso in Chile, we're possibly inspired by that place."
The three bedroom, one bathroom, 1012sqm property is for sale through Melisa Ashton at Butterfield Property for $1,350,000. View listing here.
