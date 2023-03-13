Jazz Club hosts Candy McVeity and the DSJC Trio

See Candy McVeity and the DSJC Trio at the Down South Jazz Club on Thursday, March 16 at Club Sapphire.
Candy has been playing the saxophone since she was only twelve years old and hasdeveloped her own unique bluesy style.
She is also an accomplished vocalist with experience singing and playing sax in bands such as her own band Kitty Kat and the Band of Thieves and more recently The Figmentz.
Multi-instrumentalist, composer and passionate arts educator, Candy brings a wealth of experience to the stage, guaranteeing a night of musical excellence.
She will be ably supported by the Down South Jazz Club's house trio featuring Paul Dion on keyboard, Chris Ralfs on bass and Alex Merrick on drums.
Candy and the band will be presenting a mix of popular jazz and blues standards perfect for listening and dancing.
Chris Ralfs has been playing bass for over 40 years, firstly electric bass in working rock and pop bands. He then took up the upright bass, getting his first break in jazz with gentleman Ed Davies in Easy Street. Since then he's been fortunate to collaborate with a range of artists in a variety of genres from trad to modern.
Paul Dion is well known in the area and certainly no stranger to the Down South Jazz Club. His musical journey has been a colourful and varied one. Starting out as a self-taught 14-year-old clarinettist he played his first gig in a woolshed in 1964.
Paul took up piano at the age of 23 and began working as a pianist/vocalist in the Sydney club scene and major hotel piano bars.
Alex Merrick is becoming quite a regular to DSJC. He was part of the trio accompanying Corinne Gibbons and at the tender age of 16 he showed great promise for the future.
This entertaining night of jazz will cost $15 for jazz club members and $25 for visitors, with music commencing at 7.30pm. Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on our web site. You can also call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door.
The Club Bistro opens at 5.30pm if you would like a meal before the show.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
