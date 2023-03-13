Bega District News
Jazz Club hosts Candy McVeity and the DSJC Trio

Denise Dion
March 13 2023
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:12pm
Candy McVeity will be playing with the Down South Jazz Club house trio on Thursday, March 16. Picture supplied

See Candy McVeity and the DSJC Trio at the Down South Jazz Club on Thursday, March 16 at Club Sapphire.

