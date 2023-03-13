South Coast Gig Guide, March 14-20

Down South Jazz Club presents Candy McVeity and the DSJC Trio at Club Sapphire. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. $15 for jazz club members, $25 for visitors. Bookings and inquiries 0479 065 590 or tix at the door.
Steve Martin at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
The Black Sorrows w/ special guests Tony Jaggers and Goldie at Tilba Valley Winery, Tilba. 5pm-8pm. Tickets $61.20 via Oztix.
Bega District Band presents In The Mood - A tribute to the songs and times of The Andrews Sisters starring Michelle Pettigrove, Eva Mills, Candy McVeity with special guests Matt Kimber and Cherie Glanville at Candelo Town Hall, Candeo. 7pm-10pm. Tickets via Trybooking. $20/$10. U12s free
Open Mic at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Garry Carson Jone at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Ash Grunwald at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 7.15pm-8.30pm. Online bookings essential
Matthew Lloyd at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Mister Rees at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
One Louder at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Rockin Rob at Tilba Valley Winery Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Klaus Tietz at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Live music at Aqua, Pambula Beach. 3pm-6pm
Willie and the Correspondents at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Kara Coen at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
Met Fa'oa at Club Narooma, Narooma. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Greg Kew at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Southern Valley Folk Club presents Michael Menager Trio at Nethercote Hall, Nethercote. 7pm. Doors open at 6pm. Supper available. BYO drinks. $20 Info/bookings contact Ray 0447 455 695
Matthew Lloyd Duo at Tathra Beach Bowling Club, Tathra. 7pm-10pm
Strutt at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Fractured Minds at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Malumba at Tilba Valley Winery and Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Ken Oath and The Profaners play blues and rock at Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham. Open from 12pm. Bookings text 0407 474 459.
Dave Newman at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Live music at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential via their website
Roddy Reason at Kitty's Sunday Session, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 1pm-4pm
Bega District Band presents In The Mood - A tribute to the songs and times of The Andrews Sisters starring Michelle Pettigrove, Eva Mills, Candy McVeity with special guests Frankie J Holden and Cherie Glanville at Tanja Hall, Tanja. 2.30pm-5.30pm. Tickets via Trybooking $20/$10. U12s free
Matt Katsis at Sweetwater, Tilba. 6pm-9pm
Willie and the Correspondents at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Rod Folpp at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-7pm
Klaus Tietz at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Greg Kew at Tathra Beach Bowling Club, Tathra. 4pm-7pm
Rhys Duursma The Dromedary Hotel, Tilba. 4pm-7pm
ACO Collective at Four Winds, Barraga Bay. 4pm-5.30pm. Bar from 3.30pm. $49/$44. U16 free
Drive Time at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
