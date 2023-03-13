Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for March 14-20

Updated March 13 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast Gig Guide, March 14-20

Thursday March 16

Down South Jazz Club presents Candy McVeity and the DSJC Trio at Club Sapphire. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. $15 for jazz club members, $25 for visitors. Bookings and inquiries 0479 065 590 or tix at the door.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.