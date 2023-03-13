A teenager has been charged over a crash in the state's Monaro region last year, that resulted in a second teen suffering critical leg injuries.
About 11.15pm on November 26, 2022, emergency services were called to Middle Flat Road, Cooma, and found five teenagers had been travelling in a Toyota Hilux which left the road and rolled.
A 17-year-old male passenger was airlifted to Canberra Hospital suffering critical leg injuries.
The remaining passengers - a 15-year-old girl and two boys also aged 17 - escaped serious injury.
The male driver - also aged 17 - suffered a broken collar bone.
Those four were taken to Cooma Hospital for treatment.
Officers attached to Monaro Police District and the Crash Investigation Unit commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Following inquiries, the driver was arrested on Saturday, March 11, and has been charged with four offences:
Dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous;
Negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm;
Not comply with P1 passenger restrictions; and
Drive with three unrestrained passengers.
He was due to appear before the children's court on June 21.
His licence was also suspended.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.