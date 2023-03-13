Bega District News
P-plater charged after Cooma crash that left second teen with critical leg injuries

Updated March 13 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:49pm
A teenager has been charged over a crash in the state's Monaro region last year, that resulted in a second teen suffering critical leg injuries.

