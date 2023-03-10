Bega District News
Meaningful climate action, affordable housing atop Bega Greens candidate Cathy Griff's list

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
March 10 2023 - 3:53pm
Cathy Griff believes there has never been a more important time to have more Greens in Parliament. Picture: supplied.

Declaring a climate emergency, addressing the housing crisis and ending native forest logging sit atop Bega Greens candidate Cathy Griff's list heading in to the NSW state election.

