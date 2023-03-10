Destructive nature of Bega's little corellas

Working from home has its benefits, and its drawbacks.
The main drawback for the past two weeks has been the incessant screeching and destruction wrought by Bega's roving little corellas.
The resident flock of hundreds of the horrible things have long made their home in Bega, constantly shifting around depending on which tree has the tastiest treats that day.
Well the past fortnight has been my turn. They finally found me.
There's a gorgeous chinaberry tree in my backyard - also known as cape lilac, white cedar, or Melia azedarach if you're that way inclined.
It has an incredible cycle through the seasons, from delicate purple flowers on bare branches in spring to rich green foliage and bundles of small berries in summer, but which dry and harden through winter like some sort of decoration.
This year the berries are now a carpet of half-chewed fragments across my lawn, and most of the fresh green leaves - which admittedly would be falling soon anyway - have had to be raked up and thrown in the FOGO bin.
Sitting at my computer it almost sounded as if it were raining outside and the pitter patter on the corrugated iron roof and garden was soothing - until I realised it was the sound of my tree being decimated by these pest birds.
Lobbing a tennis ball into the branches to scare off the corellas worked, but only briefly and they soon returned, with friends. At one stage the tree was more white than green.
I am sure I'm not alone in hurling obscenities, and the occasional tennis ball, in the general direction of Bega's resident flock (never to hit of course). They are loud, obnoxious and destructive.
If only they could be trained to eat the infestation of white cedar moth caterpillars that also seem to enjoy the taste of my tree's fresh shoots...
Thankfully in recent days the birds have moved on - there are no berries left in the tree it seems. My sympathies with whoever they are screeching at now.
It means I can go back to concentrating on the parrots and galahs in state politics instead, the NSW election date flying towards us.
- Ben Smyth
