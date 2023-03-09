Alleged armed robbery of Bega takeaway restaurant

A man has been charged following an alleged armed robbery on the state's Far South Coast.
Police have been told a man entered a fast-food restaurant on Carp Street, Bega, about 8pm Thursday, March 9, and approached the front counter, where he allegedly threatened an employee - a boy aged 17 - with a knife.
The man allegedly stole cash from the register before fleeing.
The employee was not physically injured.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified and following inquiries, arrested a 35-year-old man at a nearby takeaway restaurant on the same street, about 9.15pm.
It will be alleged he was found in possession of a knife and cash believed to have been stolen.
The man was taken to Bega Police Station where he was charged with one count of robbery armed with offensive weapon - serious indictable offence, and two counts of shoplifting.
He was refused bail to appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on Friday, March 10.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
