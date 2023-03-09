Meet Bega's lone independent candidate for NSW election

After running as a first-time candidate in last year's by-election, Jeffrey Hawkins is returning for another tilt at the seat of Bega.
The independent candidate from Tathra has a background in customer service, data administration and project management.
On Thursday, March 9, he was drawn in the number five spot among the seven candidates on the Bega electorate ballot and ACM reached out to learn more of what he hoped to achieve this election.
"As a single dad, homeschooling my teenager, I have learned that our issues are not what we had believed," Mr Hawkins said.
"I have questioned much, and now personally consider our three most important issues as being the following.
"Addressing the apparent apathy of our people who have suffered, especially over the last few years, to inspire our collective community to reach out to each other, which can produce effective answers.
"Family security is an obvious need, and by addressing the causes - social, community and financial - we, collectively, can strengthen the pillars upon which our community is supposed to be built.
"Integrity and accountability, which are foundational to trust and cooperation within our communities. And this begins with the information available, particularly that shared by our "trusted" media.
"Specifically for the people I'm offering to represent, the three most mentioned issues are still jobs training and employment security; restoring our local health services with front-line support; and affordable housing, with reduced cost of living.
"Addressing these issues should not be dependent on this election, as they depend on our choices, each day.
"And for those choices, each day, we should be held accountable by the face we see in the mirror.
"While I think it could be exciting to have an 'outside of the box' local representative, which explains my presence, I believe that Legislative Council representatives from 'outside of the box' is also important as oversight.
"And since we have two lots of voting to handle, we should make the most of every option available.
"We don't deserve more of the same, we just deserve more, and better."
The NSW election is being held on March 25. Early voting centres open on Saturday, March 18, with pre-polling available until Friday, March 24.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
