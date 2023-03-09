Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

Meet Bega's lone independent candidate for NSW election

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 10 2023 - 10:16am, first published 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After running as a first-time candidate in last year's by-election, Jeffrey Hawkins is returning for another tilt at the seat of Bega.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.