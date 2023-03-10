Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Cope Street Parade in Candelo
March 10
The Cope Street Parade are considered one of Australia's most established high energy music ensembles. The high energy group combine elements of folk, pop, gypsy and swing - putting a contemporary spin on old timey music that appeals to all ages and is great for dancing as well. Presented by the Candelo Arts Society, for their Candelo show the group will be joined by local pianist Kade Brown. Book tickets at Humanitix
The Figmentz
March 10
The Figmentz - Candy McVeity, Don Ryan, Ken Vatcher, Franz Peters, Dave Crowden and Georgi Hargraves - are launching their new album, Under The Stars at Twyford Hall, March 10, 7.30pm. Live at The Twyford is a series of concerts to assist regional musicians playing live original Australian music, supported by Live Music Australia - an Australian Government initiative. For more information and to book online visit thetwyford.com.au or call 0421 199 910. Remaining tickets at the door $30 which opens 30 minutes before the show. Refreshments and Under The Stars CDs on sale at interval. BYO wine and beer in moderation - no eskies permitted.
Plein Air
March 10-29
Twelve Eden artists are holding an exhibition of their 'plein air' works at Spiral Gallery Bega throughout March. Plein air is an art movement concerned with rendering the effects of outdoor light and atmosphere, the artists exploring their surroundings on the Far South Coast and capturing its natural beauty. Official opening 5pm March 10 at Spiral. Meet the artists at 11am on March 18.
Sculpture Bermagui
March 11-19
Sculpture Bermagui is back, this year with a professional judge and larger pool of prize money which is drawing in more works. So far there are 178 entries, including a stunning carved piece of marble by Christine Madies, who predominantly works in France and Italy but has a local connection. In addition to sculptures in the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club and along the foreshore to the Headland, works will also be on display at major sponsor Bermagui Beach Hotel, as well as at Bermagui Country Club. Check out the website for more info.
Women in Aviation
March 11-12
As part of Women Of Aviation Week Merimbula Air Services is hosting an open day on Saturday, March 11 and are offering half price pilot experience flights for women and girls March 6-12. Contact Merimbula Air Services on 6495 1074.
Eden Progressive Dinner
March 11
Enjoy a food journey like no other as you savour the delights from three of Eden's newest dining venues. This ticketed event will begin with a first course at Fig Cafe and Bar at 6pm. Followed by the main course at Hotel Australasia's Circa 1904 restaurant and finishing with desserts and drinks at Florabel Terrace around 8pm. For bookings visit: eventbrite.com.au/e/eat-eden-progressive-dinner-tickets
SES Open Day
March 12
Discover what the SES is about at an open day Sunday, March 12, 10am-3pm. SES units in Bermagui, Bega and Eden are opening their doors to chat about what they do and how they do it. New members are invited to help themselves and their communities prepare for and respond to flood, storm and tsunami events. The SES also provides opportunities for volunteers to be trained to provide support in land search, road crash, vertical and flood rescues.
Stardust Circus
To March 12
Experience a fantastic array of talent and fun all under one Big Top! From hilarious clowns, dogs, goats, ponies, incredible aerial performances and everything in between there is definitely no dull moment at Stardust! Owned and operated by 5th and 6th generation performers, the West family have entertainment in their blood and know exactly how to put on a show. Stardust is at the Bega Showground until March 12, with 7pm shows Wed-Fri and weekend matinees and daytime performances. Full schedule and online ticket bookings at www.stardustcircus.com.au/show-time
EAT Festival
March 12
The festival that brings foodie fans to the foreshore of Fishpen is turning 10 bringing established favourites and new names to the table. The festival is on Sunday, March 12 but there's also partner events that run either side of the big day. All food servings at the festival will be capped at $15. Visit www.eatfestival.com.au for information and partner events bookings.
Bemboka Show
March 12
The Bemboka Show is held each year at the scenic Bemboka Showgrounds. Exhibiting in the historic main pavilion will be local fruit and vegetables, farm produce, country cooking, flower arrangements, plus a range of the arts and crafts including photography and quilting. In front of the main pavilion you'll find the cheese pavilion and a range of other stalls promoting and selling local foods and crafts, plus plants and herbs. Cattle and poultry exhibits are also a feature of the Bemboka Show and in the main arena a broad range of show jumping and other equestrian events can be seen. There is always plenty of entertainment, competitions such as wood chopping and dog jumping, old cars and historic farm machinery displays, plus a range of children's games and activities.
Frankie J Holden & On the Prowl
March 12
Frankie J and On the Prowl will be teaming up for a night of Rock Rebellion! Bring your dancing shoes for this great night of dancing at the Beach Barn, Tathra Beachside. Show starts at 6.30pm, with pizza available to order, plus made to order Bubble waffle cones with ice cream and fresh fruit.
Zombie DA film
March 13
Crunch Time: Saving Tura's Biodiversity is a film about the so-called zombie DA situation in Tura/Mirador. The film looks at the biodiversity issues surrounding the DA which was approved 30 years ago. It will be shown at the Picture Show Man, Merimbula, March 13, 7pm. Following the screening there will be a Q&A session with Cathy Griff (Greens candidate), Michael Holland (Labour candidate), Nathan Lygon (First Nations community leader and educator), and the filmmakers. Visit Humanitix to book tickets.
Cobargo skateboard event
March 18
Cobargo Green Recovery is holding the third event in its Triangle Youth Project which was funded by Bushfire Community Resilience and Recovery. It is being run by Totem Skateboarding, one of Australia's largest and longest running skateboard event companies. The event is free for youth while adults are encouraged to give donations for things like the sausage sizzle. The event will run from 12pm to 5pm at Cobargo skate park.
Pambula Cup Race Day
March 18
The Bendigo Bank Pambula Cup Race Day is on at Sapphire Coast Turf Club, Saturday, March 18. Gates open at noon for a seven-race TAB meet. Free face-painting for the kids and free buses to and from the track with pick ups in Eden, Pambula, Merimbula, Tura, Tathra and Bega. For times and locations see website www.sapphirecoastturfclub.com.au.
Four Winds Music Festival
April 7-9
Over three days and two nights the 2023 festival will feature more than 70 of Australia's renowned musicians including Ngalire, the Australian String Quartet, David and Daniel Wilfred, Paul Grabowsky, Djinama Yilaga Choir, and the Jess Hitchcock Trio. Visitors to the festival will get to taste the most delicious and fresh food and drink the region has to offer. Find your place on the grass, roll out a blanket and enjoy your pre-ordered gourmet lunch hamper by Eastwood's of Bermagui or dishes from the wide range of food vendors and bars selling lunch, dinner and everything in between. See details at www.fourwinds.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.