Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

The Bemboka Show is held each year at the scenic Bemboka Showgrounds. Exhibiting in the historic main pavilion will be local fruit and vegetables, farm produce, country cooking, flower arrangements, plus a range of the arts and crafts including photography and quilting. In front of the main pavilion you'll find the cheese pavilion and a range of other stalls promoting and selling local foods and crafts, plus plants and herbs. Cattle and poultry exhibits are also a feature of the Bemboka Show and in the main arena a broad range of show jumping and other equestrian events can be seen. There is always plenty of entertainment, competitions such as wood chopping and dog jumping, old cars and historic farm machinery displays, plus a range of children's games and activities.