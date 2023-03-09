We are losing GPs in the Valley, mainly due to retirement but also due to doctors moving to the cities for professional networking and better opportunities. We are lucky to have a group of local stalwarts who have been holding fort for many years but even they cannot hope to continue forever.
I was just speaking to a few local doctors, one of whom has been trying to get doctors into the area. His well-set-up consulting suite, ready for four GP doctors, is lying idle as he fights a losing battle against our various rules and regulations. There is just one doctor there trying to do justice to a lot of patients.
On the one hand we clamour for doctors and wonder why nobody wants to come to a rural town. On the other hand we place massive hurdles in their path as they try to set up. I am told three doctors from overseas who were ready to work in Bega have been denied permission to work here due to various reasons. Obviously I do not know the in-depth details of this, but having come here as an overseas doctor 15 years ago, I can imagine the hoops they have already jumped through and still have to jump through, to have the privilege of working in Bega.
I think it is a shame our local politicians Michael Holland and Kristy McBain have not been able to help get these overseas doctors into the area. Again, I am sure there are reasons and obstacles that I am not privy to, but surely they can't be insurmountable. We need to get into this now while we still have viable GP practices in the area. It will be too late once a few more doctors retire. Nobody will want to move into a dying town.
We will all soon be travelling to Canberra to see a GP if this trend continues.
The Reserve Bank is looking at a new type of digital money called central bank digital currency (CBDC). It would be different from physical money or account balances. However, CBDC could affect traditional banks because private companies may handle it instead. This could reduce the importance of banks in the payment system and affect their revenue.
There is also a worry that CBDC could be used to monitor people's behavior and privacy. The Reserve Bank needs to carefully consider the impact of CBDC to ensure that it does not harm the banking system or people's privacy.
"Not in my backyard". This should be the heading for your article on the Tura ecosystem film. So Jacob Shields doesn't want land cleared near his home? This land belongs to the people who bought it. "Mental health", "thriving ecosystems"? Really!
If this person is so "connected to the land", then I suggest he buys some of his own to "protect" rather than spending eight months working on a 21-minute film.
We are now nine months in with the new federal Labor government, so how are we tracking?
Each household saving $275 on electricity - no, actually electricity and gas prices continue to increase dramatically.
Plan for tackling the cost of living and inflation - sorry there is no plan and never was one, prices and interest rates just keep increasing exponentially.
Promise to address the housing shortage and affordability - despite taking bold policies to the election there has been little or no real action on this front and won't be for years, if ever.
Promise to address aged care issues - if anything things have gotten worse.
Improving the lives and wellbeing of Indigenous Australians - things have escalated out of control in NT communities due to Labor's poor decision to allow laws banning alcohol in some communities to lapse and also due their abolition of the Cashless Debit Card.
They said no tinkering with superannuation - wrong, this is another broken promise, Labor is now proposing changes.
So, coming up to the first anniversary of our Labor government are we all feeling so much better off? There have been a lot of photo opportunities, watching of tennis, marching in Mardi Gras, a lot of virtue signaling, talk and distraction but very little in the way of real action where urgently needed. And they told us they were ready to govern for all Australians.
Last year, the Labor federal government, true to their word, legislated for Australia to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 43 per cent by 2030. How, many ask, are we going to get there?
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen recently released proposed reforms to the Safeguard Mechanism, Labor's signature climate policy. The mechanism covers the facilities that emit more than 100,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases per annum. These 215 entities will be required, by law, to reduce their baseline emissions by 4.9 per cent each year until 2030.
Incorporating large emitters like the fossil fuel producers Santos, Woodside, and Chevron, this is a vital piece of Australia's emissions reduction challenge. Unfortunately, under the current proposal, these companies will still be allowed to buy unlimited carbon offsets to meet requirements.
In the face of climate-fuelled extreme weather disasters, the world needs absolute emissions reductions. To safeguard the future, the Albanese government must ensure the revised scheme is effective without an offset loophole.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
