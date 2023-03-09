On the one hand we clamour for doctors and wonder why nobody wants to come to a rural town. On the other hand we place massive hurdles in their path as they try to set up. I am told three doctors from overseas who were ready to work in Bega have been denied permission to work here due to various reasons. Obviously I do not know the in-depth details of this, but having come here as an overseas doctor 15 years ago, I can imagine the hoops they have already jumped through and still have to jump through, to have the privilege of working in Bega.