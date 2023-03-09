Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Letters

Bega District Letters to the Editor, March 10: Valley's GP exodus a real concern

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 10 2023 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Valley continues to lose GPs

We are losing GPs in the Valley, mainly due to retirement but also due to doctors moving to the cities for professional networking and better opportunities. We are lucky to have a group of local stalwarts who have been holding fort for many years but even they cannot hope to continue forever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.